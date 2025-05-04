^

Sports

Philippines cops bronze at longboard worlds

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 3:46pm
Philippines cops bronze at longboard worlds
The Philippine contigent that competed in the ISA World Longboard Championships in El Salvador copped the bronze.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines settled for bronze in the International Surfing Association World Longboard Championships in El Salvador.

The Philippines, which barely held on to the top spot at the end of the sixth day of competition, wound up third in the tourney with a total team tally of 2,288.

France won the gold with 2,865 points while the United States finished second with 2,335 points.

Filipino bet Jay-R Esquivel captured the bronze medal in individual men’s division, finishing behind France’s Edouard Delpero and Brazile;s Rodrigo Sphaier.

Esquivel garnered 730 points for the Philippines, while Delpero and Sphaier had 1,000 and 860, respectively.

“Thank you for bringing our Philippine surfing to the world grand stage,” United Philippines Surfing Association president Dr. Jose Canlas, also the Philippine Olympic Committee treasurer, said.

“This victory is a testament to the dedication of our athletes and the invaluable guidance of UPSA National coaches Bjorn Pabon and Manuel Melindo,” Canlas added.

“You have made the country proud. Thank you also to our supporters. Your belief in our athletes fuels their journey.”

The Philippine team was made up of Esquivel, Crisanto Villanueva, Mara Lopez and Daisy Valdez.

A total of 45 countries competed in the event, with a total of 143 surfers.

Canlas also extended their deepest gratitude to Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Inc., Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

In 2023, the Philippines finished fourth in the event.

SURFING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anybody&rsquo;s game at ICTSI Mactan

Anybody’s game at ICTSI Mactan

17 hours ago
A fierce showdown is expected in the girls’ 11-14 division as the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao series kicks off...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers hold on to No. 2

Lady Blazers hold on to No. 2

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
St. Benilde went to Zam Nolasco when needed most as it turned back San Sebastian, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23, yesterday to stay at...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s who&rsquo;s hot vs who&rsquo;s not at Ynares

It’s who’s hot vs who’s not at Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
It’s essentially a hot-versus-not battle but unbeaten leader Magnolia has no intention to lower its guard against skidding...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-foreigners fastest runners in Clark

17 hours ago
With Filipino blood in their veins, Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis and Jessica Laurance from Australia emerged as the fastest man and woman in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the New Clark City...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets drag Warriors into Game 7

Rockets drag Warriors into Game 7

17 hours ago
The Houston Rockets rode a crushing fourth quarter to a 115-107 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday to set up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WBC chief says Pacquiao will fight welterweight champ Barrios in July

WBC chief says Pacquiao will fight welterweight champ Barrios in July

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
 It seems that Manny Pacquiao will be making his return to the ring later this year. 
Sports
fbtw
Top locals test mettle vs Mindanao bets in JPGT Mactan golf tourney &nbsp;

Top locals test mettle vs Mindanao bets in JPGT Mactan golf tourney  

5 hours ago
Homegrown talents aim to make the most of their course familiarity as the ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship gets...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena came up short for the podium in the Wanda Diamond League in Keqiao, China. ...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rout Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs

Nuggets rout Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs

5 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in the do-or-die game seven of their NBA playoff series on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with