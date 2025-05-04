Philippines cops bronze at longboard worlds

The Philippine contigent that competed in the ISA World Longboard Championships in El Salvador copped the bronze.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines settled for bronze in the International Surfing Association World Longboard Championships in El Salvador.

The Philippines, which barely held on to the top spot at the end of the sixth day of competition, wound up third in the tourney with a total team tally of 2,288.

France won the gold with 2,865 points while the United States finished second with 2,335 points.

Filipino bet Jay-R Esquivel captured the bronze medal in individual men’s division, finishing behind France’s Edouard Delpero and Brazile;s Rodrigo Sphaier.

Esquivel garnered 730 points for the Philippines, while Delpero and Sphaier had 1,000 and 860, respectively.

“Thank you for bringing our Philippine surfing to the world grand stage,” United Philippines Surfing Association president Dr. Jose Canlas, also the Philippine Olympic Committee treasurer, said.

“This victory is a testament to the dedication of our athletes and the invaluable guidance of UPSA National coaches Bjorn Pabon and Manuel Melindo,” Canlas added.

“You have made the country proud. Thank you also to our supporters. Your belief in our athletes fuels their journey.”

The Philippine team was made up of Esquivel, Crisanto Villanueva, Mara Lopez and Daisy Valdez.

A total of 45 countries competed in the event, with a total of 143 surfers.

Canlas also extended their deepest gratitude to Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Inc., Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

In 2023, the Philippines finished fourth in the event.