FEU's Petallo reflects on Lady Tams' journey from cellar-dwellers to contenders

MANILA, Philippines -- Indeed, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws have come so far.

FEU, on Saturday, fell in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four against the National University Lady Bulldogs.

But the Lady Tamaraws scared NU, going up two sets to none and was just a set away from forcing a do-or-die against the twice-to-beat wielding defending champions.

Ultimately, though, the Lady Bulldogs woke up, sharpened their fangs and clawed out of that 0-2 hole to punch a ticket to the Finals.

After the game, FEU’s Gerzel Petallo said that while they fell short in the Final Four in two consecutive seasons, the team is heading in the right direction.

“Yes, of course [this is still a step forward.] Kasi wala. I don't know, pero yung FEU program talaga three years pa lang po namin ito nabuo. Kasi mga Season 84 talagang 1-13 yung standing nun, nasa bottom kami,” she told reporters.

“And then, nandito na kami sa Final Four. Dalawang seasons nang Final Four. So malaking factor po yun talaga. And hindi po namin yun iwawala sa sarili namin. Pinaghirapan po talaga namin every season,” she added.

After finishing with a 1-13 slate in Season 84, FEU jumped to the fifth spot the next season.

Last season, the Lady Tamaraws also pushed NU to the limit, forcing the do-or-die Final Four matchup before falling against the eventual titlists in straight-sets.

“So, hindi namin alam, 'di ba? The next season, baka ayun na. Like, baka sa amin na.”

This is the second straight season that FEU had a 9-5 win-loss record.

The Morayta-based squad forced a triple-tie with La Salle and the University of Santo Tomas with similar 9-5 records, but the inferior set ratio dropped them to fourth place, against NU.

Petallo lauded the Lady Bulldogs for digging themselves out of the hole.

“Siguro ko talagang factor yung fatigue, no. Pero it's not a reason talaga na... Pero talagang champion team sila. Kung makatapat mo talaga yung champion team, they never give up talaga,” Petallo said.

“Kasi 'di ba nanalo kami ng two sets na. Pero grabe. I give credit talaga sa NU na sobrang...' 'Di talaga sila give up. Sobrang tapang nila. Yun lang po. champion team talaga sila.”

But now that they suffered back-to-back heartbreaks against NU, Petallo and the team are taking all the lessons they could get.

“It's a very big opportunity po. Opportunity po talaga nang makalaban sila. Kasi sila nga po yung top team. Diba? Sila po yung top 1,” she said.

“Pero, sana ma-learn pa namin yung lessons namin. Kasi hindi pwedeng mag-settle lang kami sa gano'n. Matatalo lang kami nang matatalo. Kasi may strength din kami na kailangan naming pagkita by mashowcase mo namin yung mga talents.

Siguro po, icha-challenge po yung self po. The way like, kung paano po mag-mature sa work and consistency po talaga. Kasi, yun na lang po. Yun po po kulang eh. Kasi dito na po eh. May experience na po ako. Three seasons na po naglalaro. So talaga po, maturity and talagang consistency sa court, kung paano din ako maging ate sa mga bata.”