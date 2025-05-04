Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in World Cadet Championships

Members of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team are out for a big mission in the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships on May 10-15 in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates. They are (standing from left) Jose Martin Omayan, Paul Romero, Roberto Cruz, Kirstie Elaine Alora, Jian Axl Liyad. Kneeling are Achim Jeconiah Resimo, Wynn Azymyth Dela Cruz, Sophia Marie Bautista, Samantha Gley Duria, Dondy Santillan and Mark Julian Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight players — six male and 2 female — will carry the colors of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team in the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships on May 10-15 in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

Small and compact, the Philippine cadet team is one of the highly regarded squads in the prestigious event owing to numerous memorable triumphs of the previous squads in the tournament.

Members of the team are Dondy Santillan, Jr.(-37kg), Wynn Azmyth Dela Cruz (-41kg), Achim Jeconiah Resimo (-45kg), Mark Julian Santiago (-49kg), Jian Axl Khloe Liyad (-53kg), Jose Martin Omayan (-61kg), Samantha Gley Duria (-41kg) and Sophia Maria Bautista (-44kg).

Backing the team are the Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo and the Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine Taekwondo Association, however, said the team will be up against traditional powers like Korea, Iran, Russia, China, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Spain, Turkey and the United States. A total of 50 countries are taking part in this year’s edition.

Having trained long and hard enough, the association is confident the Filipino cadets will perform prominently in their respective divisions.

Former world champion Roberto Cruz is head of the delegation, while designated as coaches of the team are Paul Romero and former Asian champion Kirstie Elaine Alora.