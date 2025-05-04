^

Sports

Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in World Cadet Championships

Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 12:38pm
Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team to see action in World Cadet Championships
Members of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team are out for a big mission in the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships on May 10-15 in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates. They are (standing from left) Jose Martin Omayan, Paul Romero, Roberto Cruz, Kirstie Elaine Alora, Jian Axl Liyad. Kneeling are Achim Jeconiah Resimo, Wynn Azymyth Dela Cruz, Sophia Marie Bautista, Samantha Gley Duria, Dondy Santillan and Mark Julian Santiago.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight players — six male and 2 female — will carry the colors of the Smart/MVPSF Philippine taekwondo team in the World Cadet Taekwondo Championships on May 10-15 in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates.

Small and compact, the Philippine cadet team is one of the highly regarded squads in the prestigious event owing to numerous memorable triumphs of the previous squads in the tournament.

Members of the team are Dondy Santillan, Jr.(-37kg), Wynn Azmyth Dela Cruz (-41kg), Achim Jeconiah Resimo (-45kg), Mark Julian Santiago (-49kg), Jian Axl Khloe Liyad (-53kg), Jose Martin Omayan (-61kg), Samantha Gley Duria (-41kg) and Sophia Maria Bautista (-44kg).

Backing the team are the Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo and the Philippine Sports Commission

The Philippine Taekwondo Association, however, said the team will be up against traditional powers like Korea, Iran, Russia, China, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Spain, Turkey and the United States. A total of 50 countries are taking part in this year’s edition.

Having trained long and hard enough, the association is confident the Filipino cadets will perform prominently in their respective divisions.

Former world champion Roberto Cruz is head of the delegation, while designated as coaches of the team are Paul Romero and former Asian champion Kirstie Elaine Alora.

TAEKWONDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Blazers hold on to No. 2

Lady Blazers hold on to No. 2

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
St. Benilde went to Zam Nolasco when needed most as it turned back San Sebastian, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23, yesterday to stay at...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-foreigners fastest runners in Clark

14 hours ago
With Filipino blood in their veins, Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis and Jessica Laurance from Australia emerged as the fastest man and woman in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the New Clark City...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s who&rsquo;s hot vs who&rsquo;s not at Ynares

It’s who’s hot vs who’s not at Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
It’s essentially a hot-versus-not battle but unbeaten leader Magnolia has no intention to lower its guard against skidding...
Sports
fbtw
Anybody&rsquo;s game at ICTSI Mactan

Anybody’s game at ICTSI Mactan

14 hours ago
A fierce showdown is expected in the girls’ 11-14 division as the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao series kicks off...
Sports
fbtw
Darkness stalls Hoey at CJ Cup

Darkness stalls Hoey at CJ Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rico Hoey had a one-over card through seven holes when play in the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended due...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena came up short for the podium in the Wanda Diamond League in Keqiao, China. ...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rout Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs

Nuggets rout Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in the do-or-die game seven of their NBA playoff series on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-Zobel fires off World Series bid at Babe Ruth tilt

La Salle-Zobel fires off World Series bid at Babe Ruth tilt

3 hours ago
De La Salle Zobel's baseball teams begin their quest for a coveted World Series slot when they take on other squads in...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

5 hours ago
Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Monday (Manila time), with a blistering fastest...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with