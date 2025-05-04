^

Scheffler rips CJ Cup field; Hoey recovers

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 12:30pm
Scheffler rips CJ Cup field; Hoey recovers
Scottie Scheffler of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images for the CJ Cup / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Scottie Scheffler all but sealed another PGA Tour victory and tightened his grip on the World No. 1 ranking with a commanding third-round performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Scheffler carded a solid 66 to post a 23-under 190 aggregate, giving him an imposing eight-stroke lead over closest pursuers Eric van Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo, who all stood at 198.

He set the tone early, birdieing four of the first nine holes to counter a bogey at the front. After another stumble on No. 11, the world No. 1 rebounded with birdies on three of his last five holes.

Though his pair of 33s on the TPC Craig Ranch layout was less explosive than his opening 61 and 63, it was more than enough to keep the field at bay.

Van Rooyen and Schenk both shot 65s, while Castillo turned in a 67 to share second place.

Meanwhile, Filipino Rico Hoey bounced back from a shaky second-round 73 with a three-under 68, putting him at 204 and tied for 33rd. While out of title contention, Hoey hopes to build on the rally for a stronger finish in the $9.9-million event.

Hoey's round featured a roller-coaster ride on the back nine, including bogeys on Nos. 11, 13, and 15, which he offset with birdies on 12, 14 and 16. He closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 34.

On the front nine, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker birdied Nos. 1 and 3, and nearly aced the seventh, with his tee shot landing just 23 inches from the cup for another birdie. A missed green on No. 8 and a flubbed nine-footer for par gave him another 34.

In the LPGA Tour’s Black Desert Championship, Korea’s Haeran Ryu stayed in control with a third-round 68, building an 18-under 198 total to keep a two-shot cushion over China’s Ruoning Yin, who rocketed up the leaderboard with a brilliant 10-under 62 in Ivins, Utah.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit was poised to challenge with a fiery six-under card but double-bogeyed the par-5 18th. She settled for a 68 and slipped to third at 201, three shots behind Ryu.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
