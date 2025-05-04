WBC chief says Pacquiao will fight welterweight champ Barrios in July

MANILA, Philippine — It seems that Manny Pacquiao will be making his return to the ring later this year.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, in an interview with Boxing King Media, said that Pacquiao is slated to make his return to the ring in July against welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“Well, at this time, Mario Barrios is going to fight Manny Pacquiao in July,” Sulaiman said in the interview.

“That’s a tremendous fight.”

This is not the first time Pacquiao has been linked to Barrios.

Last year, there were talks of Pacquiao going back into the ring, professionally, against Barrios.

“Manny Pacquiao, his first title was the flyweight WBC and he wants to retire as WBC champion, so he's fighting in the welterweight division,” Sulaiman said.

The WBC president said that a boxer coming out of retirement going for a title shot is not new in the sport.

“Because it's something that WBC has respected, Sugar Ray Leonard was retired four years when he requested to fight Marvin Hagler and defeated Hagler, so we do have that provision in the rules,” he stated.

“A legendary champion with the credentials such as Manny Pacquiao, he has been medically cleared, licensed by Nevada, so we have voted in favor to allow that fight to happen,” he added.

Pacquiao, now 46, last fought professionally in 2021, wherein he was beaten by Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision. He announced his retirement shortly after his loss as he turned his full focus to politics.

At that time, he finished his career with 62 wins and eight losses, as well as two draws.

But in recent years, Pacquiao fought in exhibition matches.

For his part, Barrios, just 29, has a 29-2-1 win-loss record. In his most recent fight, in November last year, he and opponent Abel Ramos were kept in a draw.