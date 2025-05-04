^

WBC chief says Pacquiao will fight welterweight champ Barrios in July

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 12:30pm
Manny Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao FB Page

MANILA, Philippine — It seems that Manny Pacquiao will be making his return to the ring later this year. 

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, in an interview with Boxing King Media, said that Pacquiao is slated to make his return to the ring in July against welterweight champion Mario Barrios. 

“Well, at this time, Mario Barrios is going to fight Manny Pacquiao in July,” Sulaiman said in the interview. 

“That’s a tremendous fight.”

This is not the first time Pacquiao has been linked to Barrios.

Last year, there were talks of Pacquiao going back into the ring, professionally, against Barrios.

“Manny Pacquiao, his first title was the flyweight WBC and he wants to retire as WBC champion, so he's fighting in the welterweight division,” Sulaiman said. 

The WBC president said that a boxer coming out of retirement going for a title shot is not new in the sport.

“Because it's something that WBC has respected, Sugar Ray Leonard was retired four years when he requested to fight Marvin Hagler and defeated Hagler, so we do have that provision in the rules,” he stated.

“A legendary champion with the credentials such as Manny Pacquiao, he has been medically cleared, licensed by Nevada, so we have voted in favor to allow that fight to happen,” he added. 

Pacquiao, now 46, last fought professionally in 2021, wherein he was beaten by Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision. He announced his retirement shortly after his loss as he turned his full focus to politics.

At that time, he finished his career with 62 wins and eight losses, as well as two draws. 

But in recent years, Pacquiao fought in exhibition matches. 

For his part, Barrios, just 29, has a 29-2-1 win-loss record. In his most recent fight, in November last year, he and opponent Abel Ramos were kept in a draw. 

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

WBC
Lady Blazers hold on to No. 2

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
St. Benilde went to Zam Nolasco when needed most as it turned back San Sebastian, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23, yesterday to stay at...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-foreigners fastest runners in Clark

14 hours ago
With Filipino blood in their veins, Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis and Jessica Laurance from Australia emerged as the fastest man and woman in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships at the New Clark City...
Sports
fbtw
It&rsquo;s who&rsquo;s hot vs who&rsquo;s not at Ynares

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
It’s essentially a hot-versus-not battle but unbeaten leader Magnolia has no intention to lower its guard against skidding...
Sports
fbtw
Anybody&rsquo;s game at ICTSI Mactan

14 hours ago
A fierce showdown is expected in the girls’ 11-14 division as the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao series kicks off...
Sports
fbtw
Darkness stalls Hoey at CJ Cup

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rico Hoey had a one-over card through seven holes when play in the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended due...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena came up short for the podium in the Wanda Diamond League in Keqiao, China. ...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets rout Clippers to advance in NBA playoffs

2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Clippers 120-101 in the do-or-die game seven of their NBA playoff series on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-Zobel fires off World Series bid at Babe Ruth tilt

3 hours ago
De La Salle Zobel's baseball teams begin their quest for a coveted World Series slot when they take on other squads in...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen takes pole position for Miami Grand Prix

5 hours ago
Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Monday (Manila time), with a blistering fastest...
Sports
fbtw
