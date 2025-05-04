Top locals test mettle vs Mindanao bets in JPGT Mactan golf tourney Â 

Top locals test mettle vs Mindanao bets in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

MACTAN, Cebu – Homegrown talents aim to make the most of their course familiarity as the ICTSI Mactan Island Junior PGT Championship gets under way on Monday, May 5, at the par-72 Mactan Island Golf Course here, launching the Visayas-Mindanao series of the nationwide Junior Philippine Golf Tour.

The event, the first of seven regional legs, stakes crucial ranking points across three age-group divisions for coveted spots in the North vs. South Elite Junior Finals later this year. These will bring together the top performers from both the VisMin and Luzon circuits, with the latter’s first three legs held last month at Eagle Ridge, Sherwood Hills and Splendido Taal.

While Cebu’s local bets enjoy the so-called home-court advantage on the tight and flat Mactan layout — known for its narrow fairways, subtle defenses and tricky sand and water hazards — they face stiff resistance from a determined and well-prepared Mindanao contingent hungry to assert its dominance.

Mindanao players are represented across all divisions, headlined by Davao’s Precious Zaragosa and Cagayan de Oro’s Kenley Yu in the 15-18 category. They will challenge Cebu standouts Apple Gotiong, Lois Laine Go and Niña Balangauan in the girls’ division.

Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga, on the other hand, battles Visayan counterparts Yosef Tiongko, Jose Tiongko III, Ritchie Go, Bacolod’s Inno Flores and Mandaue’s Zeus Suzara in the boys’ 15-18 division of the 54-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Even in the youngest age bracket (7-10), the 36-hole competition is expected to be fierce. Denise Mendoza and Skye Yocte lead the charge for the hosts, while Cagayan de Oro’s Sistine Marie Yu aims to spoil their bid in the girls’ division.

James Rolida of CDO and Davao’s Franco Lago headline the Mindanao charge in the boys’ side, facing tough opposition from Charles Tan, Ethan Ong, Tobias Tiongko and Anthony Avila.

All eyes will also be on the 11-14 age group, where Cebu-based Monique Tan, Daven Dy and Davelyn Dy brace for battles against Mindanao's rising stars, including Bukidnon’s Rafella Batican, South Cotabato’s Brittany Tamayo, and CDO’s Margaux Espina.

Mandaue’s Zuri Bagaloyos and Bacolod’s Chelsea Ogborne bolster the Visayas campaign in the girls’ side of the 36-hole event.

Meanwhile, the boys’ division features a promising matchup between Cebuanos David Gothong, Alexander Gothong, Braxton Gesta, Miguel Astor and Miguel Mesina and Bacolod’s Isaac Luis Locsin against Mindanao standouts like GenSan’s Gabriel Manangquil, Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican and Mico Woo.

Though the competition is strong, the familiarity of the Cebuanos with the nuances of the Mactan course — from the wind patterns to the deceptive flatness and strategic bunkering — could give them a crucial edge. Still, Mindanao’s drive, depth and growing pedigree promise to keep the home team on its toes.

Meanwhile, the VisMin series continues at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (Marapara) from May 14-16, followed by Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia on May 19-21.

The Mindanao swing kicks off at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon on June 25-27.

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhi Castillo-Estrada at +639283165678 or assistant tournament administrator Shiela Salvania at +639683114101, or email [email protected].