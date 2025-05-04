^

Sports

Obiena misses podium in Wanda Diamond League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 11:49am
EJ Obiena
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena came up short for the podium in the Wanda Diamond League in Keqiao, China. 

Obiena finished fifth in the 10-man field after failing to hurdle 5.82 meters in all three attempts.

The Filipino is tied with Australian Kurtis Marschall at 5.72 meters but settled for fifth via countback. 

The World No. 4 pole vaulter needed two attempts to fly over 5.72 meters, while Marschall cleared in his only attempt. 

Both men, though, could not clear 5.82 meters in their three attempts. 

As expected, Armand Duplantis brought home the gold medal after clearing 6.11 meters. He tried thrice to reset his personal and world record at 6.28 meters but failed to do so.

Coming in second is Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, who zoomed over 6.01 meters but could not fly over 6.11 meters in three attempts. 

Netherlands’ Menno Vloon flew over 5.82 meters before failing in his three attempts at 5.92 meters. 

Last week, Obiena finished seventh in Xiamen with a cleared distance of 5.62 meters. There, Duplantis, Karalis and Vloon still took home gold, silver and bronze, respectively. 

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
