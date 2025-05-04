La Salle-Zobel fires off World Series bid at Babe Ruth tilt

DLSZ recently held a send-off ceremony for its 10-Under team and the two other squads it fielded to the Babe Ruth tilt.

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle Zobel's baseball teams begin their quest for a coveted World Series slot when they take on other squads in the Babe Ruth League Philippines National Tournament, which kicked off on May 2 and will run until May 11 at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

The tournament will award the champion a berth to the World Series in Missouri, the United States this August, making the DLSU-Z batters laser-focused on the title.

The teams are supported EastWest Bank, Polylite Industrial Corporation D.T. Recio Inc., Milo, CrossLink Engineering, Contracting & Trading, The Boardrooms (Cloud 9, Siargao), Hey Babe BBQ (Cloud 9, Siargao), Jayar and Pocari Sweat.