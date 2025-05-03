Lady Spikers tame Golden Tigresses, forge finals matchup vs Lady Bulldogs

The La Salle Lady Spikers celebrate after a point during their Final four matchup against the UST Tigresses Saturday evening at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball finals is set.

The La Salle Lady Spikers punched the last ticket to the finals after shooting down the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, 25-22, 11-25, 25-21, 25-21, in their Final Four matchup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Spikers, holders of a twice-to-beat advantage, did not need the bonus as they set a finals date with defending champions National University Lady Bulldogs.

Angel Canino carried the offense of La Salle with 19 points on 17 attacks and two blocks, to go with six digs and five receptions. Amie Provido and Shevana Laput backstopped with 15 and 14 markers, respectively.

“Medyo happy. Medyo happy kasi slow start eh, ang tagal makapagadjust eventually nagpaikot kaagad ako ng setter so nakita ko naman na nagwork naman and yun na yun,” La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus said after the match, which was witnessed by 11,221 fans.

“Ineexpect ko pa na mas makagalaw pa sa susunod na game. Marami pa kaming dapat ayusin,” he added.

After a humiliating 11-25 loss in the second set, La Salle regained its form and took the two sets to one lead.

And, in the fourth set, the Lady Spikers had a small window of separation, going up 20-16 after a Provido point.

But UST clawed out of the hole, tying things up at 20 after an off-the-block attack by Reg Jurado.

La Salle, though, would not be denied, stringing together four straight points capped by a quick by Canino.

A point off a block by Poyos kept UST afloat, but a Poyos service error ended UST’s season.

Angge Poyos and Reg Jurado had 22 and 21 points, in that order, for UST in the losing effort.

La Salle will be facing NU in a rematch of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. That season, the Lady Spikers swept the Lady Bulldogs in two matches.