Belen admits getting 'flashbacks' as Lady Bulldogs survive scare vs Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 9:05pm
NU's Bella Belen (4) celebrates a point in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball Final Four matchup with the FEU Lady Tamaraws Saturday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — It was almost deja vu for Bella Belen and the National University Lady Bulldogs.

NU, holding a twice-to-beat advantage in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four, was trailing two sets to none against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws on Saturday.

This is reminiscent of what happened to them last season. In Season 86, the Lady Bulldogs were swept by FEU in their first encounter in the Final Four, forcing a do-or-die matchup.

This time, though, Belen took over in the third, fourth and eventually fifth sets to complete a reverse sweep against the Lady Tamaraws, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 17-15.

The outgoing team captain finished the match with 24 points on 23 attacks and a block.

After the game, Belen acknowledged that there were “flashbacks” on what happened last season.

But this time around, she reminded her team that while they are facing a huge hole, things are far from over.

“Siyempre, merong flashbacks, last season na-straight sets kami sa unang paghaharap namin sa semis. Ni-remind ko lang sarili ko and yung teammates ko na hangga’t hindi pa nakaka-tatlong set yung FEU, hindi pa tapos yung game,” she told reporters.

“Hangga’t may chance kaming ipanalo yung game, kailangan naming ipanalo. At, huwag naming hintayin sa point na magamit pa namin yung twice-to-beat namin,” she added.

NU was simply lethargic in the first two sets, as FEU, led by Faida Bakanke and Gerzel Petallo.

But Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Vange Alinsug and Alexa Mata came up big in the last three sets as the Lady Bulldogs completed the comeback.

“I’m very thankful na nag-respond naman yung teammates ko, talagang binigay ng bawat isa yung best nila. Andito na kami e, kailangan na naming ilaban lahat, bawat puntos, bawat palo, ibigay na namin at itodo na namin.”

NU will take on either the La Salle Lady Spikers or the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, who are battling it out for the last finals ticket.

“Gagawin ko yung best ko for the team para makamit yung goal namin which is yung back-to-back. Hindi siya magiging madali for us, so kailangan talaga yung best and siyempre, lagi ko namang sinasabi na kung ano yung kaya kong gawin for the team, yun ang gagawin ko,” she said.

“Kung anong sa tingin ko, kung ano pa yung kaya naming ma-improve, coming into the finals, gagawin.”

