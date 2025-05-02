^

Sports

Ardina rallies late but trails leaders by 6 in Las Vegas

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 12:00pm
Ardina rallies late but trails leaders by 6 in Las Vegas
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 15, 2024 in Belleair, Florida.
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina overcame a shaky start and closed strong with two birdies in her last five holes, rescuing a one-under 71 to stay in contention at the Reliance Matrix Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada.

But she stood six shots behind co-leaders Amelia Williamson and Amelia Garvey after the opening round of the Epson Tour event at the Spanish Trail Country Club course.

Fresh off a final-round 65 and a third-place tie at the IOA Championship in California last week, Ardina faced early struggles, yielding strokes on Nos. 10 and 14 — where she began her round.

She bounced back with birdies on Nos. 17 and 1 but slipped again with another bogey on No. 14. Undeterred, she regrouped with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7, but missed key opportunities on the final two par-5s to settle for a 37-34 score.

Despite the late push, Ardina, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, finished the day tied for 38th, six strokes adrift of Williamson and Garvey, who each posted sizzling 65s to top the leaderboard of the 72-hole tournament.

England’s Williamson turned in a flawless 33-32 round, highlighted by three birdies on the front nine and capped by an eagle, while New Zealand’s Garvey matched her score with a 31-34 effort that included an eagle on No. 11 and six birdies, offsetting bogeys on Nos. 13 and 7.

Close behind the leaders are Yue Ren from China, Frenchwoman Agathe Laisne and Crystal Wang of the US, who each shot 66s to sit just one shot back.

Meanwhile, Ardina’s ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario battled through three back-nine bogeys and managed to salvage a 73, placing her in a tie for 66th alongside 15 others, including Filipina Sam Bruce, recent champion of the Ladies PGT Pradera Verde leg. They are one shot below the projected even-par cutline.

Clariss Guce, another US-based Filipina and two-time Epson Tour winner, struggled to a 75 after a double bogey on her opening hole. Despite a brief surge with three straight birdies, further bogeys on Nos. 6 and 9 left her in danger of missing the cut, along with Tomita Arejola, who ballooned to a 79.

On the LPGA Tour, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso both faced tough battles to make the weekend cut at the $3-million Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.

Pagdanganan, who started on the back nine at Black Desert Resort, opened with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13. However, a bogey on No. 16 and a double bogey on the 17th halted her momentum.

Her round unraveled further on the front nine, where additional bogeys and a closing double on the par-5 ninth left her with a 77 (37-40), tied for 131st. She now needs to shoot in the low 60s in Round 2 to stay in the hunt.

Saso, also backed by ICTSI, carded a 74 (36-38) to land in joint 109th. Starting on No. 10, she birdied the 13th and 18th but dropped shots on Nos. 16, 17, 6, and a double bogey on No. 7 dashed hopes of a clean round.

Korean Haeran Ryu took the solo lead with a bogey-free 63 (31-32), bolstered by nine birdies. Hot on her heels are Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and Taiwan’s Wei Ling Hsu, both with 64s, while Germany’s Esther Henseleit heads a group of six tied for fourth after a 65.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Evolving basketball vocabulary

Evolving basketball vocabulary

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
As in many sports, basketball has its own vocabulary which is constantly evolving. Coaches, players, journalists, broadcasters...
Sports
fbtw

Tropa eye turnaround from slow start

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
A slow start like this 0-2 showing early in the PBA Philippine Cup isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for TNT.
Sports
fbtw

Timberwolves ease out Lakers, Rockets stay alive

13 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling out of the NBA playoffs at the first hurdle on Wednesday, producing a clinical 103-96 win to complete a 4-1 series victory.
Sports
fbtw
Another treble for amazing Bugna

Another treble for amazing Bugna

13 hours ago
There’s no stopping Kathryn Bugna.
Sports
fbtw
Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Alexsandra Ann Diaz, niece of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, delivered two of the five gold medals the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena holds on, but Quilban falters as Korean teen grabs clubhouse lead

Tabuena holds on, but Quilban falters as Korean teen grabs clubhouse lead

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Teen sensation Seonghyeon An stunned a stellar Asian Tour field at the Maekyung Open on Thursday, carding a remarkable 66...
Sports
fbtw
Canelo aims to land knockout blow against Scull in Saudi debut

Canelo aims to land knockout blow against Scull in Saudi debut

2 hours ago
Mexican boxing legend Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will be looking to unify the super middleweight titles this weekend,...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers prepare for NBA offseason rebuild after playoff exit

Lakers prepare for NBA offseason rebuild after playoff exit

2 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said the franchise is preparing for a busy summer as the club looks to rebuild...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love &ndash; basketball
brandSpace

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has turned his attention to his first love – basketball

4 hours ago
Pacquiao said that he first fell in love with the sport back in his humble beginnings in Sarangani Province.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with