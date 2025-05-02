^

After rousing return, Tour of Luzon eyes more teams, stages

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 11:26am
Tour of Luzon officials and winners pose for posterity.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The MPTC Tour of Luzon will make a smashing reprise as race officials promised a bigger, better race next year.

“We’ll probably add two, three or four more stages in Southern Luzon,” said organizing DuckWorld PH chair Pato Gregorio during Thursday night’s awarding ceremony at the Camp John Hay Convention Center.

Gregorio said he expects participation to also increase considering the mammoth reception this year’s eight-stage edition received.

“We’re also welcoming more foreign teams,” he said.

MPTC executive director Arrey Perez, for his part, said he is excited for what the future will bring to Philippine cycling.

“I declare that a new season awaits cycling. Tour of Luzon 2026 is upon us. Cyclists, teams, prepare to battle for much bigger prizes. Philippine cycling is alive,” he said.

Manny V. Pangilinan, chair of the MVP Group of Companies, was also reportedly happy with the turn out and the success of the Tour that he increased the individual prizes, including adding half of the P1-million purse recently crowned champion Joo Dae Yeong of Gapyeong Cycling Tour of South Korea received.

MPTC topped the team event and pocketed P1 million.

“I know that cycling is big in the country, but I didn’t expect it to be this big and it's proper to continue it with a bigger and better Tour of Luzon,” said Gregorio.

