Tabuena holds on, but Quilban falters as Korean teen grabs clubhouse lead

MANILA, Philippines — Teen sensation Seonghyeon An stunned a stellar Asian Tour field at the Maekyung Open on Thursday, carding a remarkable 66 to seize the clubhouse lead after a lightning- and rain-delayed first round at the par-71 Namseoul Country Club.

The 15-year-old Korean national team standout teed off early at 6:41 a.m. from No. 10 and raced to a four-under score through 11 holes before a nearly four-hour weather delay. Unfazed by the interruption, he returned to the course and finished his round with one more birdie and six pars, showing remarkable poise well beyond his years.

“It’s my third appearance this year and I’m always nervous every time I come out, and today was no different,” said An. “But I just wanted to play my best and I think I did a good job. I want to play harder in the second round to get through qualifying and do my best in the main draw.”

An first made headlines in 2022 when, at just 13, he became the youngest player to make the cut on the Korean PGA Tour. He followed that up last year by becoming the first Korean to win The R&A Junior Open, and he placed fifth in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Jaewoong Eom, also from Korea, posted a 67, while fellow countrymen Baekjun Kim, Donghwan Lee, Jaeho Kim, and Yeonggyu Park each turned in 68s in the Asian Tour’s 2025 Korea debut.

Meanwhile, Miguel Tabuena was one-over through seven holes when play was suspended for the day. He was among 72 players in the afternoon wave who will return early Friday to complete their rounds.

Tabuena’s lone bogey came on the par-3 third hole, placing him provisionally tied for 78th.

But compatriot Justin Quiban struggled despite an early start, faltering with a 76. After a bogey on the opening hole, he managed a steady stretch of nine consecutive pars — four of them scrambling — before fading late.

A triple-bogey on the par-4 16th and another dropped shot on the 18th left him with a 37-39 round and a tie for 132nd in the 144-player field, putting his cut hopes in jeopardy.