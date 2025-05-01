Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Alexsandra Ann Diaz, niece of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, delivered two of the five gold medals the Philippines captured in the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru Wednesday.

Diaz, a product of her aunt’s weightlifting program in Zamboanga, reigned supreme in the snatch and total lift and had a bronze in the clean and jerk in the women’s 45-kilogram A division to help spearhead the Filipinos’ campaign.

Also delivering a couple of golden feats was Jay-R Colonia, who prevailed in the clean and jerk and total lift while sniping the silver in the snatch.

The Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games silver winner thus improved on his one-gold, one-silver effort in last year’s edition in Spain.

Cebu native Althea Bacaro accounted for the only other mint of the day in snatch to add to her total silver and clean and jerk bronze.

Angeline Colonia contributed the silver in snatch and a bronze in total.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said the recent effort showed a bright future ahead for the country.

“We are now witnessing the future of RP weightlifting, competing against the world’s best, including China, and yet grabbing five gold on opening day,” he said.

Puentevella said it will be the turn of Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 49kg junior), Jhodie Peralta (W55kg youth) and Albert Ian delos Santos (M67kg junior) on Day 2.