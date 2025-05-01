^

Sports

Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 5:26pm
Alexsandra Diaz cops two golds in Youth and Junior world weightlifting tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Alexsandra Ann Diaz, niece of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, delivered two of the five gold medals the Philippines captured in the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru Wednesday.

Diaz, a product of her aunt’s weightlifting program in Zamboanga, reigned supreme in the snatch and total lift and had a bronze in the clean and jerk in the women’s 45-kilogram A division to help spearhead the Filipinos’ campaign.

Also delivering a couple of golden feats was Jay-R Colonia, who prevailed in the clean and jerk and total lift while sniping the silver in the snatch.

The Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games silver winner thus improved on his one-gold, one-silver effort in last year’s edition in Spain.

Cebu native Althea Bacaro accounted for the only other mint of the day in snatch to add to her total silver and clean and jerk bronze.

Angeline Colonia contributed the silver in snatch and a bronze in total.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella said the recent effort showed a bright future ahead for the country.

“We are now witnessing the future of RP weightlifting, competing against the world’s best, including China, and yet grabbing five gold on opening day,” he said.

Puentevella said it will be the turn of Rosalinda Faustino (women’s 49kg junior), Jhodie Peralta (W55kg youth) and Albert Ian delos Santos (M67kg junior) on Day 2.

WEIGHTLIFTING
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

La Salle nails No. 2 spot in Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
La Salle clipped Santo Tomas with a gritty come-from-behind win, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, yesterday to secure the No. 2 seed and the last Final Four bonus in UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball at the Mall...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Advantage secured. 
Sports
fbtw

Pacers, Celtics advance

18 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics became the latest teams to book their places in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Detroit Pistons thwarted the New York Knicks to keep their postseason hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
 The Philippine team remained on top of the ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador at the end of the sixth day...
Sports
fbtw
Joo strikes again

Joo strikes again

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young displayed his power and prowess in a race against the clock yesterday, and will remain as everyone’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South's rising stars ready for spotlight in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

South's rising stars ready for spotlight in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

4 hours ago
It’s the southern standouts’ turn to showcase their skills and test their mettle as the ICTSI Mactan Junior PGT...
Sports
fbtw
PPS Aklan neftest: Bugna dominates for another 3-peat

PPS Aklan neftest: Bugna dominates for another 3-peat

4 hours ago
There’s no stopping Kathryn Bugna.
Sports
fbtw
Wamar scores MPBL record 22 points in fourth quarter, lifts San Juan over Imus

Wamar scores MPBL record 22 points in fourth quarter, lifts San Juan over Imus

4 hours ago
Orlan Wamar turned hot when San Juan's win streak was at stake.
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in &lsquo;another chance&rsquo; at UAAP finals berth

Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in ‘another chance’ at UAAP finals berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Facing a daunting twice-to-win semis disadvantage, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are eyeing to “overachieve”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with