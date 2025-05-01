^

Sports

South's rising stars ready for spotlight in JPGT Mactan golf tourney

Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 2:16pm
Ralph Batican (left) and Eliana Mendoza
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the southern standouts’ turn to showcase their skills and test their mettle as the ICTSI Mactan Junior PGT Championship unfolds on Monday, May 5, at the Mactan Island Golf Course in Cebu.

The tournament kicks off the seven-leg Visayas-Mindanao (Vis-Min) series, with junior golfers not only vying for individual leg titles but also seeking valuable ranking points for a coveted slot in the North vs South Elite Junior Finals. The top performers from the south will take on the best from Luzon, whose own seven-leg series is already well underway.

In Luzon, Mavis Espedido has dominated the girls’ 7-10 division, sweeping the Eagle Ridge, Sherwood Hills and Splendido Taal legs. Other early frontrunners include Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc (boys’ 7-10), Ryuji Suzuki and Vito Sarines (boys’ 11-14), Lisa Sarines and Mona Sarines (girls’ 11-14), Zach Villaroman and Shinichi Suzuki (boys’ 15-18), Rafa Anciano and Levonne Talion (girls’ 15-18) and Venus delos Santos and Winter Serapio (girls’ 7-10).

Now, the spotlight shifts south. Apple Gotiong, who made a strong debut in last year’s JPGT, leads the girls’ 15-18 division, which also includes Davo’s Precious Zaragosa, Lois Laine Go, Niña Balangauan and Snow Yu.

The boys’ 15-18 division boasts a competitive field, with Jose Tiongko III, Yosef Tiongko, Ritchie Go, Alexis Nailga, Inno Flores and Zeus Suzara all in the mix.

Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican, one of the six winners from the south in last year’s JPGT Match Play Finals, headlines the boys’ 11-14 field, joined by Jared Saban (South Cotabato), Mico Woo (Bukidnon), Isaac Locsin (Bacolod), Gabriel Mananquil (GenSan), and locals David Gothong, Braxton Gesta and Alexander Gothong.

In the girls’ 11-14 category, Rafella Batican is the top seed, with strong challenges expected from Zuri Bagaloyos, Margux Espina, Monique Tan and Brittany Tamayo, last year’s girls’ 10-12 Match Play champion.

Eliana Mendoza, another Match Play winner from Cebu, looks to dominate the girls’ 7-10 bracket against contenders Skye Yocte and Marie Yu.

Meanwhile, James Rolida of Cagayan de Oro leads the boys’ 7-10 contenders, with Charles Tan, Ethan Ong, Franco Lago, Tobias Tiongko and Anthony Avila looking to challenge.

Registration remains open. For listup contact tournament administrator:Jhi Castillo-Estrada at +639283165678, or assistant tournament administrator Shiela Salvania at +639683114101, or email: [email protected].

After the Mactan leg, the series continues at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (May 14-16), then moves to Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Murcia (May 19-21). The Mindanao swing kicks off June 25-27 at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

ELIANA MENDOZA

GOLF

RALPH BATICAN
