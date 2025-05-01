Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in â€˜another chanceâ€™ at UAAP finals berth

^

Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in ‘another chance’ at UAAP finals berth

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 1:47pm
Golden Tigresses vow to go all-out in 'another chance' at UAAP finals berth
The UST Golden Tigresses celebrate after a point during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball action against the La Salle Lady Spikers Wednesday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Facing a daunting twice-to-win semis disadvantage, the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses are eyeing to “overachieve” and extend their UAAP Season 87 campaign against the La Salle Lady Spikers.

UST suffered a grueling four-set loss against La Salle on Wednesday, 25-23, 20-25, 28-30, 27-29, in a virtual best-of-three matchup. 

The Lady Spikers now hold the twice-to-beat advantage and are now a win away from the finals. 

After the game, UST head coach Kung Fu Reyes stressed that they still have another chance to keep their season alive.

“Itong game na ito, bonus game na ito kung sinong kukuha ng twice-to-beat. Technically ano na lang ito, best of three. So, may another chance kami, nabigyan ulit g another opportunity na ilaban o i-compete ulit yung sa start ng Final Four,” Reyes told reporters.

“Kung titignan mo yung kabila, ganun din naman e. So, start lang kami dun, trabahuin namin yung mga lapses, mga what-ifs, dun pumapasok e,” he added. 

After winning the first set, UST lost the second set. The Tigresses had chances to finish the third and fourth sets off, but collapsed late.

“Kailangan naming i-overachieve by Saturday. Otherwise, magse-settle na kami sa bronze, depende pa sa mangyayari,” Reyes said.

“Pero, again, nasa kamay namin lahat ang adjustment, lahat ng possible correction na pwede naming bitbitin papunta sa game on Saturday,” he added. 

“Andun kami sa side ng twice-to-beat advantage si La Salle, so kailangan munang manalo sa Sabado para at least, meron kaming Game 2 sa Final Four.” 

This was echoed by star spiker Angge Poyos.

“Sabi ni Coach, tatlong chances na ang binigay sa amin ni Lord para makuha yung panalo. Sa Saturday, iyon na yung last chance na i-prove sa sarili namin kaya namin. Balikan lang namin sa training kung ano ang lapses namin para ma-correct sa training,” said Poyos, who scored 24 points in Wednesday’s game.

“Sana, ma-overachieve. Yung puntos namin, mas magtrabaho pa sa next game. Sana makuha namin ang panalo sa Saturday, pagtrabahuan namin.”

The colossal La Salle-UST matchup will be on Saturday, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. 

