^

Sports

Ginebra's Jayson David proves worth in first game since reactivation

Philstar.com
May 1, 2025 | 1:27pm
Ginebra's Jayson David proves worth in first game since reactivation
Barangay Ginebra's Jayson David (24) grabs a rebound against the NorthPort Batang Pier defenders during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson David showed no rust in his splendid return to Ginebra’s roster.

David was instrumental in the Gin Kings’ 131-106 victory against the Northport Batang Pier at the Philsports Arena, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup. 

David, who was selected 20th overall in 2022, has been in and out of Ginebra’s lineup. The 6-foot-3 forward was reactivated on Tuesday after LA Tenorio was relegated to the Unrestricted Free Agent list to focus on his coaching duties with the Batang Gilas squad. 

With this opportunity in front of him, David made the most out of it. 

He tallied 25 points in a near-perfect 8-of-9 shooting from the field, while grabbing 9 rebounds. 

After the game, David said he just remained ready.

“Ang mindset ko lang is maging ready lagi. Nasa lineup man ako o hindi. […] Baka kailanganin ako ng team. Sa practice kung ano maitutulong ko, depensahan ko mga teammate ko, para pagdating sa game, ready din sila,” David said.

David also saw his time on the sidelines not as a hindrance to his career, but a blessing and opportunity to learn from the Gin Kings’ veterans. 

“Naintindihan ko naman kasi sobrang stacked ng lineup namin. Sobrang loaded from Kuya LA to Nards Pinto. Hanggang ilalim, sobrang stacked namin e. So sobrang blessed lang ako talaga na nabalik ako sa lineup.” 

David provided the spark with his offensive prowess, making all of his four 3-pointers. He did all that in. just 21 minutes and 35 seconds of play. 

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone also lauded David’s performance. 

“Jason has paid the price. He has done everything he needed to do. He’s a guy that comes to work everyday […] He was the MVP of the preseason. We’ve been wanting to find ways to get him on the lineup, but because we have a veteran lineup it’s hard to. We don’t want to remove any of our veterans,” Cone said. 

And, with Tenorio expected to return in at least a month, David is still very much in the plans of Ginebra moving forward. 

“Eventually we’re going to reactivate [Tenorio] when his stint is over with the SEABA. By that time, we hope we can open up a spot for Jayson to stay in the lineup. Obviously he needs to stay as well as he’s playing.” — Ravi Tan, intern

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

La Salle nails No. 2 spot in Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
La Salle clipped Santo Tomas with a gritty come-from-behind win, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28, 29-27, yesterday to secure the No. 2 seed and the last Final Four bonus in UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball at the Mall...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

Lady Spikers trounce Golden Tigresses to gain semis incentive

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Advantage secured. 
Sports
fbtw
In Jonathan&rsquo;s memory

In Jonathan’s memory

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Former WBA flyweight title challenger and boxing coach Jonathan Peñalosa passed away at 9:30 p.m. last Monday, succumbing...
Sports
fbtw
Joo strikes again

Joo strikes again

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young displayed his power and prowess in a race against the clock yesterday, and will remain as everyone’s...
Sports
fbtw

Pacers, Celtics advance

14 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics became the latest teams to book their places in the second round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Detroit Pistons thwarted the New York Knicks to keep their postseason hopes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timberwolves knock Lakers out of NBA playoffs

Timberwolves knock Lakers out of NBA playoffs

1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling out of the NBA playoffs at the first hurdle,...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

Philippines keeps lead on Day 6 of longboard worlds

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
 The Philippine team remained on top of the ISA World Longboard Championship in El Salvador at the end of the sixth day...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets romp past Warriors to stay alive

Rockets romp past Warriors to stay alive

2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets thrashed the Golden State Warriors, 131-116, to fend off elimination in the NBA playoffs, narrowing the...
Sports
fbtw
Scorching 1,500m return for Olympic great Ledecky in Florida

Scorching 1,500m return for Olympic great Ledecky in Florida

4 hours ago
Nine-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky made a blistering return to the swimming pool, clocking the second fastest...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with