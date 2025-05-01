Ginebra's Jayson David proves worth in first game since reactivation

Barangay Ginebra's Jayson David (24) grabs a rebound against the NorthPort Batang Pier defenders during their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson David showed no rust in his splendid return to Ginebra’s roster.

David was instrumental in the Gin Kings’ 131-106 victory against the Northport Batang Pier at the Philsports Arena, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup.

David, who was selected 20th overall in 2022, has been in and out of Ginebra’s lineup. The 6-foot-3 forward was reactivated on Tuesday after LA Tenorio was relegated to the Unrestricted Free Agent list to focus on his coaching duties with the Batang Gilas squad.

With this opportunity in front of him, David made the most out of it.

He tallied 25 points in a near-perfect 8-of-9 shooting from the field, while grabbing 9 rebounds.

After the game, David said he just remained ready.

“Ang mindset ko lang is maging ready lagi. Nasa lineup man ako o hindi. […] Baka kailanganin ako ng team. Sa practice kung ano maitutulong ko, depensahan ko mga teammate ko, para pagdating sa game, ready din sila,” David said.

David also saw his time on the sidelines not as a hindrance to his career, but a blessing and opportunity to learn from the Gin Kings’ veterans.

“Naintindihan ko naman kasi sobrang stacked ng lineup namin. Sobrang loaded from Kuya LA to Nards Pinto. Hanggang ilalim, sobrang stacked namin e. So sobrang blessed lang ako talaga na nabalik ako sa lineup.”

David provided the spark with his offensive prowess, making all of his four 3-pointers. He did all that in. just 21 minutes and 35 seconds of play.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone also lauded David’s performance.

“Jason has paid the price. He has done everything he needed to do. He’s a guy that comes to work everyday […] He was the MVP of the preseason. We’ve been wanting to find ways to get him on the lineup, but because we have a veteran lineup it’s hard to. We don’t want to remove any of our veterans,” Cone said.

And, with Tenorio expected to return in at least a month, David is still very much in the plans of Ginebra moving forward.

“Eventually we’re going to reactivate [Tenorio] when his stint is over with the SEABA. By that time, we hope we can open up a spot for Jayson to stay in the lineup. Obviously he needs to stay as well as he’s playing.” — Ravi Tan, intern