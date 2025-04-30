UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UEâ€™s Maga

^

UP tries to make backcourt greater, acquires UE’s Maga

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 2:12pm
Rainer Maga (23)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Another Red Warrior is heading to Diliman. 

University of the East’s point guard Rainer Maga has transferred to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, the UP-Office for Athletics and Sports Development said. 

Maga, who came up big for UE last season following the departure of Rey Remogat, will be eligible in UAAP Season 89.

He averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season, including 40% from the 3-point territory.

The floor general will be eligible for two more years.

UP, the defending champions, will have Remogat in tow in their championship-defending season next year.

Despite the recent departure of Francis Lopez — who has decided to turn pro in the Japan B.League — Remogat will be at the forefront of the title defense along with Harold Alarcon, Gerry Abadiano and Jacob Bayla.

In the past months, UP bagged the commitments of former San Beda Red Lion and one-time NCAA Finals Most Valuable Player James Payosing and Jose Maria College standout Arvie Poyos. 

