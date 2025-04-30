Knicks fall short in attempt to close out series vs Pistons

Dennis Schroder of the Detroit Pistons defends Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at the Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2025 in New York City.

NEW YORK, United States – Tom Thibodeau saved his final timeout, but it cost the New York Knicks their shot at closing out a playoff series at home for the first time since the 1999 Eastern Conference Finals.

Cade Cunningham unloaded 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Detroit Pistons stayed alive with a 106-103 win in Game 5 on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time) at the Madison Square Garden here.

The Knicks were only trailing by two, 97-95, when a banged-up Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Josh Hart (wrist) momentarily checked out of the game to catch a breather and have their injuries checked on by their training staff.

Josh Hart is hurt. He went to the locker room during timeout. pic.twitter.com/aGSk2jqSnH — alder almo (@alderalmo) April 30, 2025

Jalen Brunson about to return. pic.twitter.com/NHUFvVM8VD — alder almo (@alderalmo) April 30, 2025

It took two and a half minutes before they could return with no dead-ball situation, and Thibodeau refused to call his final timeout until there were only 27 seconds left.

“Just where we were with the timeouts,” Thibodeau said when asked why he did not call a timeout earlier to re-insert Brunson and Hart back into the game. “Coach’s decision.”

During Brunson and Hart’s absence, the Pistons built a 103-97 cushion capped by an Ausar Thompson reverse layup off Cunningham’s assist.

It took a while for Jalen & Josh to return. Pistons up 6 with 27.4 secs left. pic.twitter.com/Jhj6fS29o4 — alder almo (@alderalmo) April 30, 2025

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby hit tough 3-pointers to cut the Pistons’ lead to 104-103 with seven seconds left, but it was too late.

Cunningham iced the game with two free throws to complete his heroics.

“It's everything you dream of,” Cunningham said of playing at the Mecca. “It's playing with a full arena, a bunch of people booing you. That's everything you dream of."

Limited to only 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting in the first three quarters, Cunningham came alive in the fourth quarter.

The first-time All-Star and leader of the young Pistons team outdueled Brunson, who had a quiet night after receiving his NBA Clutch Player of the Year award before tip-off.

Your NBA Clutch Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/MXxRkcTNo3 — alder almo (@alderalmo) April 29, 2025

Brunson failed to deliver in the clutch this time, with only three points in the fourth quarter. He struggled with only 16 points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Despite Brunson’s poor shooting night, the Knicks still had a chance with five more Knicks players scoring in double figures.

But they blew it.

Still, history is on the Knicks’ side as the Pistons are trying to be just the 14th team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit, with 95.5% of teams who forced Game 7 failing to advance.

Game 6 is on Thursday (Friday Manila time) in Detroit, where the Knicks won Games 3 and 4.

Cunningham and Thompson, who scored a career-high-tying 22 points mostly on cuts and lobs, exuded confidence that they will finally get a win at home.

“Confident we’ll be back [for Game 7 in New York],” said Cunningham.

“Super confident,” Thompson added.

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.