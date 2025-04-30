^

Sports

Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins

Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 12:42pm
Zamboanga rips Pasig; Caloocan, Binan post wins
Jaymar Gimpayan of the Binan Tatak Gel tries to get through Pasig's defense.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga SiKat outgunned Pasig in a shootout, 92-76, on Tuesday and revved up its drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Led by JP Cauilan's six triples, Zamboanga hit 15-of-34 threes for a high 44.1 conversion rate against Pasig's 13-of-34 for 38.2%. 

The Zamboanguenos also outscored the Pasiguenos from short range, 34-24, and inside the paint, 30-20, en route to their seventh win against two losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Caloocan Batang Kankaloo followed suit by repulsing Davao Occidental, 79-76, while Binan Tatak Gel sustained its rise by whipping Sarangani, 87-73, in the nightcap of another triple-header.

Trailing, 70-72, the Batang Kankaloo bunched six points, highlighted by Paul Hendrix Casin's triple, to seize control en route to a 6-3 record.

Casin posted 19 points, three steals and two rebounds and was chosen Best Player over Rommel Calahat, who tallied 20 points and seven rebounds.

Veteran Gabby Espinas also shone for Caloocan with 13 rebounds, six assists and four points.

Davao, which fell to 2-2, got 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals from Reymart Escobido; 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals from Keith Agovida; and 12 points, five assists and two rebounds from Joseph Terso, who missed a game-tying triple with 1.1 ticks left.

Held to a 58-54 lead after three quarters, Binan greeted the fourth with a nine-point cluster, four by Jonathan Grey, to pull away for its fourth straight win and a 5-3 slate.

High-flyer Jaymar Gimpayan led Binan with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, followed by Carlo Lastimosa with 14 points, five assists and two rebounds; and Pamboy Raymundo with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Sarangani, which tumbled to 1-8, drew 14 points, four assists and three rebounds from Jeymark Mallari; 11 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals from Kyt Jimenez; and 10 points plus six rebounds from Junjie Hallare.

Cauilan wound up with 20 points and two rebounds to clinch Best Player honors over Reggz Gabat, who posted 17 points, including three triples, and three rebounds.

Ichie Altamirano supported Cauilan with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by Roi Sumang with 11 points, three assists, three steals and two rebounds; and Abdul Sawat with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Pasig trailed by as far as 67-90 and absorbed its third straight loss after winning the first two, as only Mark Montuano and Chito Jaime found their mark.

Montuano wound up with 20 points and two rebounds, while Jaime tallied 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

With former San Sebastian stars Gabat and Altamirano firing eight each, the Zamboanguenos stormed ahead by 20 before settling for a 45-28 halftime spread.

The league returns to the Cuneta Astrodome on Wednesday with a triple-bill pitting Quezon City against Rizal Xentromall at 4 p.m., San Juan against Imus at 6 p.m., and Pasay against Basilan at 8 p.m.

JAYMAR GIMPAYAN

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

21 hours ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

23 hours ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Mervin Corpuz posted his second podium finish in Stage 6 to jump from fifth to second overall in the MPTC Tour of Luzon:...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Young tennis bets test mettle at PPS Verde Aces tilt on Labor Day

Young tennis bets test mettle at PPS Verde Aces tilt on Labor Day

2 hours ago
Young, aspiring tennis talents show no signs of slowing down, as close to 200 participants launch their respective campaigns...
Sports
fbtw
Battle of skill, will looms in UST-La Salle clash for semis bonus

Battle of skill, will looms in UST-La Salle clash for semis bonus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
With a coveted twice-to-beat semis advantage up for grabs, it will be a battle of will and heart against rivals La Salle Lady...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Quiban eye strong start as Maekyung Open unfolds

Tabuena, Quiban eye strong start as Maekyung Open unfolds

2 hours ago
Filipino aces Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban are eager to get back into the swing of competition after a lengthy break on...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic to miss Italian Open

Djokovic to miss Italian Open

3 hours ago
Record 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will not take part in the Italian Open in Rome from May 7-18, tournament organizers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with