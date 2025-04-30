Tabuena, Quiban eye strong start as Maekyung Open unfolds

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino aces Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban are eager to get back into the swing of competition after a lengthy break on the Asian Tour, as they gear up for the Maekyung Open Golf Championship starting Thursday, May 1, at the Namseoul Country Club in Korea.

Tabuena, coming off a solid tied-for-14th finish at the International Series event in Macau last March, is set for a 1:20 p.m. tee-off alongside Korean contenders Innchoon Hwang and Minsu Kim. The veteran shotmaker aims to build on his momentum and make a strong push against a stacked international field.

Quiban, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a narrow missed cut in Macau, where he fell short by a single stroke. He tees off early at 6:52 a.m. with local bets Seunghyun Pi and Jaeho Kim, hopeful that a refreshed mindset and course strategy will deliver better results.

Both players enter the Maekyung Open confident and well-rested, ready to tackle the demanding par-71 layout, known for its distinctive back-to-front sloping greens.

The 144-player field features a mix of seasoned stars and rising talents, including Thai standouts Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Poom Saksansin, Phachara Khongwatmai, Gunn Charoenkul, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, and veteran Jazz Janewattananond. Also vying for the title are Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, Australian Scott Hend, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers.

Local players are expected to make a strong push as well, using their home-course knowledge to their advantage in the four-day tournament.

The four-day championship also serves as vital preparation for both Tabuena and Quiban ahead of the next leg of the International Series, which doubles as a pathway to the LIV Golf League, set for May 8-11 in Japan.