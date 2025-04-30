^

Sports

Tabuena, Quiban eye strong start as Maekyung Open unfolds

Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 10:57am
Tabuena, Quiban eye strong start as Maekyung Open unfolds
Miguel Tabuena (left) and Angelo Que
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino aces Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban are eager to get back into the swing of competition after a lengthy break on the Asian Tour, as they gear up for the Maekyung Open Golf Championship starting Thursday, May 1, at the Namseoul Country Club in Korea.

Tabuena, coming off a solid tied-for-14th finish at the International Series event in Macau last March, is set for a 1:20 p.m. tee-off alongside Korean contenders Innchoon Hwang and Minsu Kim. The veteran shotmaker aims to build on his momentum and make a strong push against a stacked international field.

Quiban, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a narrow missed cut in Macau, where he fell short by a single stroke. He tees off early at 6:52 a.m. with local bets Seunghyun Pi and Jaeho Kim, hopeful that a refreshed mindset and course strategy will deliver better results.

Both players enter the Maekyung Open confident and well-rested, ready to tackle the demanding par-71 layout, known for its distinctive back-to-front sloping greens.

The 144-player field features a mix of seasoned stars and rising talents, including Thai standouts Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Poom Saksansin, Phachara Khongwatmai, Gunn Charoenkul, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Pavit Tangkamolprasert, and veteran Jazz Janewattananond. Also vying for the title are Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, Australian Scott Hend, India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho and South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers.

Local players are expected to make a strong push as well, using their home-course knowledge to their advantage in the four-day tournament.

The four-day championship also serves as vital preparation for both Tabuena and Quiban ahead of the next leg of the International Series, which doubles as a pathway to the LIV Golf League, set for May 8-11 in Japan.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Height, heft versus speed, quickness

Height, heft versus speed, quickness

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Converge carries an added motivation as it faces Rain or Shine in an explosive clash pitting two hot teams in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Chot on cusp of making history

Chot on cusp of making history

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
TNT coach Chot Reyes has a rare chance of making PBA history this season.
Sports
fbtw
Cavs sweep Heat; Warriors go 3-1 vs Rockets

Cavs sweep Heat; Warriors go 3-1 vs Rockets

12 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Miami Heat to cruise into the next round of the NBA playoffs on Monday as the Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

Corpuz zooms to No. 2 overall after runner-up finish in Tour of Luzon Stage 6

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Mervin Corpuz posted his second podium finish in Stage 6 to jump from fifth to second overall in the MPTC Tour of Luzon:...
Sports
fbtw
Santillan fills big-man void for Rain or Shine, gains weekly PBA player citation

Santillan fills big-man void for Rain or Shine, gains weekly PBA player citation

18 hours ago
Santi Santillan’s presence holds greater importance now for Rain or Shine with key big men forced to sit on the sidelines...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Espedido stretches romp at Splendido Taal

Espedido stretches romp at Splendido Taal

12 hours ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
UST, La Salle in KO tiff for No. 2 spot

UST, La Salle in KO tiff for No. 2 spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Santo Tomas and La Salle, the top challengers to National U’s reign, slug it out today in a playoff for the No. 2 seed...
Sports
fbtw
Golden Tigresses, Lady Spikers dispute semis edge

Golden Tigresses, Lady Spikers dispute semis edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas and La Salle slug it out Wednesday in a playoff for the No. 2 seed and the other twice-to-beat...
Sports
fbtw
MMA to make Asian Games debut next year in Japan

MMA to make Asian Games debut next year in Japan

18 hours ago
Mixed martial arts (MMA) will make its Asian Games debut next year when Japan hosts the continent's premier sporting event,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with