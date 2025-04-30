Battle of skill, will looms in UST-La Salle clash for semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines —With a coveted twice-to-beat semis advantage up for grabs, it will be a battle of will and heart against rivals La Salle Lady Spikers, University of Santo Tomas head coach Kung Fu Reyes stressed.

The Golden Tigresses will be taking on La Salle on Wednesday afternoon in a playoff for the last twice-to-beat bonus in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four.

It is a virtual best-of-three matchup, as the two teams will face each other in the semifinals, being the second and third seeds.

After UST’s five-set loss against the National University Lady Bulldogs on Sunday, Reyes said that the two teams really know each other well — saying it will all boil down to the mental aspect of the game.

“Even La Salle naman, ganoon din yan sila sa amin. Kilala na rin nila kami. Alam nila kung sinong i-stop nila. Alam namin kung sinong go-to guy nila. Alam nila kung sinong go-to guy namin. So, ano na ito, sabi nga namin kanina patibayan na ng isip at dibdib yung labanan ng pagpasok ng playoffs,” he told reporters.

Both teams failed to garner a direct route to the twice-to-beat edge.

Before the Tigresses’ loss against the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Spikers succumbed to the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws the day before.

Such a big game would also result in a better experience for his young stars.

“Coming from upset game, kasi kung nanalo sila, sure-ball na sila na twice to beat. Kami rin naman, may chance kami naman na kumuha ng twice-to-beat advantage. Pero short. We fell short,” Reyes stressed.

“So, talagang it meant na talagang i-showcase ulit namin yung UST-La Salle showdown. So, we're looking forward na mas maging… especially sa mga bata na yung experience na ito, hindi na-e-experience ang lahat. So, yung more exposure, malaking tulong din. So, papasok ng final, syempre, ganoon din naman din sa kabila,” he added.

“We're happy at least na nakaabot kami sa ganitong situation. At hopefully maitawid namin at yun naman talaga yung gagawin namin. Pipilitin namin maitawid itong Final Four na ito.”

The two teams split their matchups this season. In the first round, UST won in five sets, and La Salle did the same in the second round.

In the other bracket, NU will take on FEU, with the defending champions holding the twice-to-beat advantage.

The Final Four will kick off this weekend.