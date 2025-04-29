^

Sports

Golden Tigresses, Lady Spikers dispute semis edge

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 5:55pm
Golden Tigresses, Lady Spikers dispute semis edge
Angeline Poyos (17)
UAAP Media Bureau

Game Wednesday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
2 p.m. – UST vs DLSU (Women's Playoff)

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas and La Salle, the top challengers to National University’s reign, slug it out Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in a playoff for the No. 2 seed and the other twice-to-beat bonus in the forthcoming UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four.

Action sizzles at 2 p.m. for the lone match, serving as the opening act in a virtual best-of-three showdown between the Golden Tigresses (9-5) and the Lady Spikers (9-5) as the sure counterparts in the semis starting on Saturday.

Top-seeded NU (12-2), with a win-once bonus, takes on the fourth-ranked Far Eastern University (9-5) in the other pairing, a similar cast last season won by the Lady Bulldogs capped by a sweep of the Golden Tigresses in the finale.

UST, like last year, wants no less than the second seed after missing it out on securing the coveted spot right away last weekend with a crucial 25-23, 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 9-15 loss to NU.

“Patibayan na lang ng isip at dibdib itong labanan namin sa playoffs,” declared coach Kungfu Reyes, who lost spikers Xyza Gula and Jonna Perdido with season-ending injuries right before the season started but still braved on.

MVP contender Angge Poyos, Regina Jurado and team captain Detdet Pepito have been holding the fort for Santo Tomas so far, staying toe-to-toe with rivals NU and La Salle in a hot chase for the crown despite a crippled crew.

Last year, the Golden Tigresses also finished No. 2 with a twice-to-beat edge and dethroned then champion Lady Spikers in just one attempt. They split their meetings this season in thrilling fashions – a 25-12, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-13 win for Santo Tomas in the first round and a 15-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14 win for La Salle in the second.

Whether they could replicate that or be at the lower end this time with a twice-to-win disadvantage, Reyes is confident that Santo Tomas would be a better team down the stretch with an ultimate goal of earning a shot at NU once again.

“We’re chasing that twice-to-beat of course but whatever we will learn from this, we’ll bring all of those in the semis. We believe we have a championship material but we still have lots of room for improvement. We need that toughness, veteran pedigree and maturity like what NU has,” he added.

The same goes for La Salle, still a young team compared to its championship days with Angel Canino and Shevana Laput at the helm of a title redemption bid under the tutelage of legendary mentor Ramil de Jesus, who’s looking to weave magic anew despite an underdog squad.

La Salle, like Santo Tomas, could have secured the No. 2 seed but bowed to FEU in the final assignment, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23.

The three teams got dragged into a tie with similar 9-5 slates and 27 points apiece but Santo Tomas and La Salle jumped over FEU for the playoff due to superior set ratio.

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

LA SALLE

LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

UST

VOLLEYBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

19 hours ago
Anton “The Dragon” Raga claimed the crown in the Sharks Billiards Association Philippine Open 2025, completing...
Sports
fbtw
Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Excellent Noodles skipper Joseph Javiniar came by his lonesome in the Acacia Drive finish line in Filinvest Mimosa...
Sports
fbtw
Eubank Jr. discharged from hospital following boxing grudge match

Eubank Jr. discharged from hospital following boxing grudge match

8 hours ago
British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was discharged from hospital on Monday after he was admitted as a precaution following his...
Sports
fbtw

SEA Games dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The SEA Games are scheduled in Thailand on Dec. 9-20 with 574 gold medals at stake in 50 sports and the defending men’s 5x5 basketball champion is the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Lopez bids UP &lsquo;sayonara&rsquo; for Japan league

Lopez bids UP ‘sayonara’ for Japan league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Another Maroon is off to the overseas league to turn professional.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

2 hours ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

5 hours ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors edge Rockets in thriller for 3-1 lead

Warriors edge Rockets in thriller for 3-1 lead

5 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors battled past the Houston Rockets, 109-106. to move to the brink of a series victory on Tuesday (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
NU's Belen, FEU's Cacao stand tall in UAAP volleyball week

NU's Belen, FEU's Cacao stand tall in UAAP volleyball week

6 hours ago
With the UAAP Season 87 volleyball Final Four right around the corner, the main guns of the women's and men's top-seeded...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with