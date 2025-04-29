^

Sports

Santillan fills big-man void for Rain or Shine, gains weekly PBA player citation

Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 5:24pm
Santillan fills big-man void for Rain or Shine, gains weekly PBA player citation
Leonard "Santi" Santilan made sure he would step up when needed to carry the Elasto Painters past the defending champions Meralco Bolts, 128-116.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Santi Santillan’s presence holds greater importance now for Rain or Shine with key big men forced to sit on the sidelines in the early goings of the PBA Philippine Cup.

And last week, Santilan made sure he would step up when needed to carry the Elasto Painters past the defending champions Meralco Bolts, 128-116.

Santillan’s 27 points, most of which came in the first half, helped Rain or Shine improve to 2-1 in the all-Filipino tournament while also getting the nod as the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week.

“We practically had zero bigs and we have to play Santi as a big,” coach Yeng Guiao said of Santillan, who's more suitable playing the power forward position. “But we have to rely on our speed and quickness to counter the absence of our big men.”

The fourth-year product of La Salle got the weekly honors given by scribers regularly covering the PBA beat over Magnolia’s Zavier Lucero and Mark Barroca, Converge’s twin tower duo of Justin Arana and rookie Justine Baltazar and NLEX rookie JB Bahio.

Rain or Shine has been dealing with the absence of Belga, who hasn’t seen action this conference after dealing with vertigo, even as Datu is nursing a calf problem.

Also out against the Bolts was Tiongson, a late scratch after complaining of back spasms.

But Santillan rose to occasion with his offense, pumping in 19 in the first two quarters before others like Adrian Nocum and even 40-year-old veteran Gabe Norwood stepped up to widen Rain or Shine’s gap.

The 29-year-old is the fourth Rain or Shine player to win the award, the most by any team this season.

ELASTO PAINTERS

LEONARD SANTILLAN

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RAIN OR SHINE

SANTI SANTILLAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

17 hours ago
Anton “The Dragon” Raga claimed the crown in the Sharks Billiards Association Philippine Open 2025, completing...
Sports
fbtw

SEA Games dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The SEA Games are scheduled in Thailand on Dec. 9-20 with 574 gold medals at stake in 50 sports and the defending men’s 5x5 basketball champion is the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Lopez bids UP &lsquo;sayonara&rsquo; for Japan league

Lopez bids UP ‘sayonara’ for Japan league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Another Maroon is off to the overseas league to turn professional.
Sports
fbtw
Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Excellent Noodles skipper Joseph Javiniar came by his lonesome in the Acacia Drive finish line in Filinvest Mimosa...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki one up with a 77

Suzuki one up with a 77

17 hours ago
Ryuji Suzuki weathered two late bogeys but held his nerve to card a 77 at the up-and-down Splendido Taal Golf Club, seizing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

1 hour ago
Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series...
Sports
fbtw
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

3 hours ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors edge Rockets in thriller for 3-1 lead

Warriors edge Rockets in thriller for 3-1 lead

4 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors battled past the Houston Rockets, 109-106. to move to the brink of a series victory on Tuesday (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
NU's Belen, FEU's Cacao stand tall in UAAP volleyball week

NU's Belen, FEU's Cacao stand tall in UAAP volleyball week

5 hours ago
With the UAAP Season 87 volleyball Final Four right around the corner, the main guns of the women's and men's top-seeded...
Sports
fbtw
PatMen bucks odds in VCT Pacific

PatMen bucks odds in VCT Pacific

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The last Filipino standing in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific-Stage 1, Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with