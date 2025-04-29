Espedido dominates at Spendido, sweeps JPGT Luzon series

LAUREL, Batangas – Mavis Espedido cemented her brilliant start in the ICTSI Junior PGT Championship by sweeping the first three Luzon series tournaments, capping her run with a three-stroke victory after a 76 at the Splendido Taal leg here on Tuesday.

Initially bracing for a close duel with Winter Serapio, Espedido instead turned the expected showdown into a commanding victory. She closed out the 36-hole tournament at Splendido Taal Golf Club with a four-over card, highlighted by a superb 35 on the back nine, finishing with a 156 total.

While Serapio stumbled with a 41, Espedido pulled ahead by seven strokes — a margin that proved crucial after a shaky finish that included a triple-bogey on No. 4 and bogeys on her final two holes. Despite that, she secured her third consecutive girls’ 7-10 trophy in convincing fashion.

Serapio, who matched Espedido’s eagle on No. 2, finished with a steady one-over performance over the final six holes but could only pull within three strokes, finishing with a 78 for a 159 total.

Penelope Sy took third place with a 178 after a 91.

“Winning a three-peat makes me really happy because it reflects all the hard work I’ve put in and the support I’ve received from everyone,” said Espedido, who highlighted her round with an eagle on the par-5 No. 2, where after a solid drive, she hit a precise 50-degree wedge from 68 yards out that landed just 11 feet from the hole.

The nine-year-old prodigy from Anvaya Cove in Bataan earlier defeated Venus delos Santos by 14 strokes at Eagle Ridge and edged her by one at Sherwood Hills last week. With 45 ranking points and four tournaments remaining in the seven-leg series, Espedido is virtually assured of a berth in the North vs. South Elite Junior Finals at The Country Club later this year.

Meanwhile, players from the south will begin their Vis-Min series on Monday, May 5, in Mactan, Cebu. The Luzon series will resume in July at Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

Zach Guico reclaimed the boys' 7-10 title with a gritty final-round comeback, carding an 84 to defeat Zoji Edoc by four strokes. Guico posted a 36-hole total of 174, while Edoc, who led by five after the opening round, wavered with a 93 for a 178 aggregate.

Guico, who edged Edoc by one stroke at Eagle Ridge but skipped the Sherwood Hills leg, which the latter topped, quickly took control with a 42 on his opening nine as Edoc faltered with a 50. Guico followed up with another 42 on the front nine, while Edoc managed a 43, sealing Guico’s victory and boosting his bid for a spot in the national finals with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Edoc solidified his overall lead with 39 points.

Asher Abad finished third after an 86 for a 180, while Halo Pangilinan (90) and Michael Ray Hortel II (96) tied for fourth with 185s.

“I feel good and more confident after winning two tournaments,” said Guico, who added that the recent victories have motivated him to train harder and aim for even bigger goals.

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Lisa Sarines — winner of the first two Luzon legs — came up just short of matching Espedido’s streak, narrowly losing to her twin sister Mona Sarines in a dramatic finish decided on the final hole.

The sisters, who opened with matching 78s, remained deadlocked through the first eight holes, trading leads on a blustery day for the top spot. But Mona held her nerve on No. 9, sinking a par while Lisa missed her bid, allowing Mona to seize the lead.

A birdie and two bogeys against Lisa’s two bogeys in the first seven holes at the back netted Mona a two-stroke cushion and held sway with a run of pars to clinch the win in the tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Mona pooled 153 while Lisa birdied the last hole to save a 76 for a 154. Alexie Gabi placed third with a 166 after an 83.

“I’m really happy to finally win after going winless last year and finishing second twice this season. I’m proud of myself,” said 13-year-old Mona, who credited her putting for the victory.

“I made some really solid putts and saved several holes thanks to my putting,” she added.

Despite the setback, Lisa remained in strong contention for the national finals with 42 points, while Mona boosted her total to 39 points.

Under the JPGT points system, a win is worth 15 points, with succeeding finishes earning 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and 1 point, respectively. Players can join any number of tournaments, but only their best three results will count toward final rankings. The top four players in each division (7-10, 11-14, and 15-18) will advance to the national finals.

The battle for the boys' 11-14 division crown also came down to the final hole, where Ryuji Suzuki exacted revenge on Vito Sarines with a clutch two-shot swing on No. 9.

Suzuki, who previously triumphed at Eagle Ridge where Sarines placed third, closed with a 76, highlighted by a birdie at the last, to post a 153 total.

Sarines, who had beaten Suzuki by five strokes at Sherwood Hills last week, faltered with a bogey on the final hole, settling for a 77 and a 155.

Jacob Casuga placed a distant third at 168 after a second 84.

“It was very intense, there was a lot of pressure on the final hole. This win really means to me,” said Suzuki, 11, who actually found himself in trouble after driving into the deep rough on No. 9, some 165 yards to the pin. But he pulled his 5-iron and punched it before the green, the ball rolling for a tap-in birdie and the win as Vito wound up with a bogey.

Meanwhile, Rafa Anciano stayed on track for back-to-back titles in the premier girls’ 15-18 division. Following her runaway win at Sherwood Hills, Anciano carded an 81 for a 164 aggregate in the 54-hole tournament sponsored by ICTSI, pulling ahead of Angelica Bañez by a commanding 34 strokes.

Bañez struggled under tough conditions, finishing with a 98 for a 198 total.

In the boys' 15-18 division, Zach Villaroman nearly squandered a scorching frontside 35 with a bogey-filled 39 on the back nine, closing with a 74 and clinging to a slim one-shot lead at 146 over Shinichi Suzuki.

Suzuki birdied the final hole to card a 72 and finish at 147, setting up an exciting final-round shootout. Jose Carlos Taruc remained a distant third at 154 after a 79, while Bien Fajardo, despite an explosive eagle-birdie start, settled for a 74 but climbed from a tie for sixth to solo fourth at 158.