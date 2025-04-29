^

Sports

British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 2:00pm
British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Chairman Chris Nelson flashes his fine form.

MANILA, Philippines — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf Tournament at Wack Wack Golf & Country Club last Thursday, April 24. 

Having celebrated for over a decade, this event has brought together players from across the sports and business communities in the Philippines. This year's tournament was another memorable milestone, celebrating golf as a sport admired by both British and Filipino communities. 

The event is supported by Autohub Group, Century Properties, GetGo, HSBC, Philippine Airlines, Arthaland, Jollibee Foods Corporation, RHK Land Corporation, Shell, Allianz PNB Life Insurance, Inc., Britpart, Eastern Communications, Hertz, Meralco-MSpectrum, Philip Stein-Lucerne Group, Pru Life UK, RLC Residences, Shang Residences, Beach Hut, KMC Savills, Motolite, and Philippine National Bank.

The ceremonial tee off was spearheaded by the BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, witnessed by a total of over 100 players. 

Other supporting companies include Acuatico Beach Resort, Acuaverde Beach Resort, ANYA Resort, Crimson Resort Boracay, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Discovery Samal, Feliz Hotel Boracay, Focolare Carpentry, IM Hotel, IM Onsen, Oakwood Makati Avenue, OGAWA, Misibis Bay, Solaire, The Lind Hotels, 8 Studio, Chowking, Dove Men+Care, Florsheim Shoe Company, Partee Golf, Shiseido, TRUNC (SSI Group), Towelite pH, Asia Brewery, Coca-Cola Philippines, Sip Plus, and Melcon Worldwide Logistics.

One of the participants, Angelo Que, a professional golf player, shared that, “It was a fun event. Everything was taken care of and it was nice to meet and interact with other participants as well.”

Executive Chairman Nelson in his remarks noted that, “This tournament reflects what the Chamber stands for and has been doing for over a decade, and that is bringing people together, supporting businesses, and building lasting partnerships. And doing it through something as enjoyable and familiar as golf makes it even better and we thank all our partners and attendees for celebrating with us.”

BCCP

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES

FWD

GOLF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SEA Games dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The SEA Games are scheduled in Thailand on Dec. 9-20 with 574 gold medals at stake in 50 sports and the defending men’s 5x5 basketball champion is the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

14 hours ago
Anton “The Dragon” Raga claimed the crown in the Sharks Billiards Association Philippine Open 2025, completing...
Sports
fbtw
Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Excellent Noodles skipper Joseph Javiniar came by his lonesome in the Acacia Drive finish line in Filinvest Mimosa...
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki one up with a 77

Suzuki one up with a 77

14 hours ago
Ryuji Suzuki weathered two late bogeys but held his nerve to card a 77 at the up-and-down Splendido Taal Golf Club, seizing...
Sports
fbtw
Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ Francis Lopez is bringing his high-flying act to the Japan B.League's Fighting Eagles...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eubank Jr. discharged from hospital following boxing grudge match

Eubank Jr. discharged from hospital following boxing grudge match

3 hours ago
British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was discharged from hospital on Monday after he was admitted as a precaution following his...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Bataan&nbsp;book MPBL wins

Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Bataan book MPBL wins

3 hours ago
The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met stiff resistance from the Bacolod Tubo Slashers in the early going and settled for a 100-91...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers extinguish Heat to seal NBA playoff series sweep

Cavaliers extinguish Heat to seal NBA playoff series sweep

4 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the Miami Heat, 138-83, to complete a 4-0 series sweep and cruise into the NBA Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Huge blow for Bucks as Lillard suffers torn Achilles

Huge blow for Bucks as Lillard suffers torn Achilles

4 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard will miss the remainder of the NBA season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with