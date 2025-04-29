British Chamber, FWD golf tournament held to rousing success anew

MANILA, Philippines — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, in partnership together with FWD, successfully wrapped up The GREAT British Golf Tournament at Wack Wack Golf & Country Club last Thursday, April 24.

Having celebrated for over a decade, this event has brought together players from across the sports and business communities in the Philippines. This year's tournament was another memorable milestone, celebrating golf as a sport admired by both British and Filipino communities.

The event is supported by Autohub Group, Century Properties, GetGo, HSBC, Philippine Airlines, Arthaland, Jollibee Foods Corporation, RHK Land Corporation, Shell, Allianz PNB Life Insurance, Inc., Britpart, Eastern Communications, Hertz, Meralco-MSpectrum, Philip Stein-Lucerne Group, Pru Life UK, RLC Residences, Shang Residences, Beach Hut, KMC Savills, Motolite, and Philippine National Bank.

The ceremonial tee off was spearheaded by the BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, witnessed by a total of over 100 players.

Other supporting companies include Acuatico Beach Resort, Acuaverde Beach Resort, ANYA Resort, Crimson Resort Boracay, Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Discovery Samal, Feliz Hotel Boracay, Focolare Carpentry, IM Hotel, IM Onsen, Oakwood Makati Avenue, OGAWA, Misibis Bay, Solaire, The Lind Hotels, 8 Studio, Chowking, Dove Men+Care, Florsheim Shoe Company, Partee Golf, Shiseido, TRUNC (SSI Group), Towelite pH, Asia Brewery, Coca-Cola Philippines, Sip Plus, and Melcon Worldwide Logistics.

One of the participants, Angelo Que, a professional golf player, shared that, “It was a fun event. Everything was taken care of and it was nice to meet and interact with other participants as well.”

Executive Chairman Nelson in his remarks noted that, “This tournament reflects what the Chamber stands for and has been doing for over a decade, and that is bringing people together, supporting businesses, and building lasting partnerships. And doing it through something as enjoyable and familiar as golf makes it even better and we thank all our partners and attendees for celebrating with us.”