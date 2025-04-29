Tunasan reigns supreme among Muntinlupa barangays in BIDA Para Games

Around 240 participants from eight barangays in Muntinlupa took part in the different competitions that featured children who are visually impaired, deaf and mute, kids with Down syndrome, and those in wheelchairs.

MANILA, Philippines — The BIDA (Bridging Inclusivity for the Differently-Abled) Para Games 2025 was a huge success over the weekend, with Barangay Tunasan emerging as overall champion at the end of the one-day event at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Around 240 participants from eight barangays in Muntinlupa took part in the different competitions that featured children who are visually impaired, deaf and mute, kids with Down syndrome, and those in wheelchairs.

Presented by JCI (Junior Chamber International) Manila in coordination with the Local Government Unit of Muntinlupa led by Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Birthright Educators Foundation Inc., and Special Olympics Philippines, the inter-barangay sportsfest held competitions in basketball (shootout), football, 50-meter run, cone team relay, tug-of-war, obstacle course, shot put and javelin throw.

Runner-up behind Barangay Tunasan was Barangay Bayanan followed by Barangay Buli and Barangay Cupang.

Completing the field are Barangays Alabang, Sucat, Poblacion, and Pututan.

“Today is more than just a day of games and friendly competitions. It is a celebration of courage, determination, and the incredible spirit of our differently-abled children,” said JCI Manila Executive Vice President Elkon Javaluvas in his opening remarks.

“Through the BIDA Games, we aimed to break barriers, foster inclusivity, and build a community where every child, regardless of ability, is given the opportunity to shine. Together, let us continue creating a world where everyone can play, compete, and truly belong.”

Medals were awarded to all winners, while raffle items such as wheelchairs, automatic blood pressure monitor, hearing aids, and crutches were given away.

The BIDA Games actually was an expanded program of the VISTA Games where participants were limited to only those who are visually-impaired.

Considered a legacy project of JCI Manila, it is an annual event that seeks to bring closer the margins that divide society and bridge that inclusivity gap towards the differently-abled children.

The BIDA Games 2025 committee were composed of JR Baligod, Jon Chuahiock, Carlo Yabyabin, Cay Lim and Ravi Amarnani.