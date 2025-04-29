^

Sports

Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Bataan book MPBL wins

Philstar.com
April 29, 2025 | 11:13am
Pampanga, Muntinlupa, BataanÂ book MPBL wins
John Cantimbuhan in action for the Muntinlupa Cagers.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met stiff resistance from the Bacolod Tubo Slashers in the early going and settled for a 100-91 victory on Monday that put them closer to the leaders of the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Bracing for an early breakaway, Pampanga instead started cold, trailing by as far as 19-33 after the first quarter before tying the count at 45 at the break.

The Giant Lanterns then banked on Donald Gumaru and Larry Muyang in the second half to subdue the Tubo Slashers and raise their record to 7-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Pampanga trails only Nueva Ecija (8-0) and San Juan (6-0) and is tied with Quezon Province and Abra in the chase for playoff seats.

Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa Cagers rebounded with a 72-63 triumph over the Valenzuela City Magic in the second game to keep step with a 5-1 record.

Powered by John Cantimbuhan Jr., Patrick Ramos and Marvin Hayes, the Cagers only broke free in the homestretch, 72-61.

Cantimbuhan posted 17 points, four rebounds and three assists; Ramos 16 points and five assists; and Hayes 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

With Mark Sarangay snagging 10 rebounds, the Cagers ruled the boards, 47-36, and converted this to a pivotal 20-4 edge in second-chance points.

Valenzuela fell to 3-6 despite Jan Formento's 24-point, four-rebound output and JR Albanza's 10-point, nine-rebound, four-assist effort.

Gumaru, a former Arellano University Chief, canned 9-of-11 attempts, highlighted by six triples, and posted 24 points, including 18 in the second half, to clinch Best Player honors.

Muyang wound up with 24 points, including 16 in the second half, and 14 rebounds.

Pampanga Top Gun Archie Concepcion contributed 12 points, seven assists and four boards, followed by John Lloyd Clemente with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bacolod, composed mostly of homegrown players, fell to 1-3 as Aldave Canoy's 17-point, four-rebound, three-assist and two-steal game went for naught.

The Tubo Slashers also got 12 points each from Jan Gabriel Sobrevega, Jaycee Sam Adjei and PJ Intia, and 10 points from Richard Phillip Movida.

For their part, the Bataan Risers trounced the Bulacan Kuyas, 73-48, in the nightcap and climbed to 4-5.

Pushed by Jeff Santos' 19 points, four rebounds and three assists and Dom Vera's 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, the Risers notched their third straight win and doomed the Kuyas to a league-worst 0-10 card.

The league goes to the Alonte Sports Arena on Tuesday, April 29, with games pitting Zamboanga against Pasig at 4 p.m., Davao Occidental against Caloocan at 6 p.m., and host Binan against Sarangani at 8 p.m.

JOHN CANTIMBUHAN

MPBL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SEA Games dilemma

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The SEA Games are scheduled in Thailand on Dec. 9-20 with 574 gold medals at stake in 50 sports and the defending men’s 5x5 basketball champion is the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Suzuki one up with a 77

Suzuki one up with a 77

11 hours ago
Ryuji Suzuki weathered two late bogeys but held his nerve to card a 77 at the up-and-down Splendido Taal Golf Club, seizing...
Sports
fbtw
Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

Excellent Noodles' Javiniar hits pay dirt, tops Tour of Luzon Stage 5

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Excellent Noodles skipper Joseph Javiniar came by his lonesome in the Acacia Drive finish line in Filinvest Mimosa...
Sports
fbtw
Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

Francis Lopez leaves UP for Japan B.League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of the Philippines’ Francis Lopez is bringing his high-flying act to the Japan B.League's Fighting Eagles...
Sports
fbtw
Mangrobang rules Galaxy Earth Day Run 2025

Mangrobang rules Galaxy Earth Day Run 2025

18 hours ago
Kim Mangrobang spearheaded the 17,000 runners who heeded the call for the Galaxy Earth Day Run 2025 on Sunday at SM Mall of...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Javiniar goes solo

Javiniar goes solo

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
From attending tables to winning cycling races.
Sports
fbtw
MVP Group backs FIVB World Championship

MVP Group backs FIVB World Championship

11 hours ago
The MVP Group, headed by chairman and staunch sports advocate Manuel V. Pangilinan, formalized its ironclad support to the...
Sports
fbtw
Lopez bids UP &lsquo;sayonara&rsquo; for Japan league

Lopez bids UP ‘sayonara’ for Japan league

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Another Maroon is off to the overseas league to turn professional.
Sports
fbtw
Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

Raga rules SBA Philippine Open

11 hours ago
Anton “The Dragon” Raga claimed the crown in the Sharks Billiards Association Philippine Open 2025, completing...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with