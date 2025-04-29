Pampanga, Muntinlupa, BataanÂ book MPBL wins

Pampanga, Muntinlupa, Bataan book MPBL wins

MANILA, Philippines — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns met stiff resistance from the Bacolod Tubo Slashers in the early going and settled for a 100-91 victory on Monday that put them closer to the leaders of the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Bracing for an early breakaway, Pampanga instead started cold, trailing by as far as 19-33 after the first quarter before tying the count at 45 at the break.

The Giant Lanterns then banked on Donald Gumaru and Larry Muyang in the second half to subdue the Tubo Slashers and raise their record to 7-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

Pampanga trails only Nueva Ecija (8-0) and San Juan (6-0) and is tied with Quezon Province and Abra in the chase for playoff seats.

Meanwhile, the Muntinlupa Cagers rebounded with a 72-63 triumph over the Valenzuela City Magic in the second game to keep step with a 5-1 record.

Powered by John Cantimbuhan Jr., Patrick Ramos and Marvin Hayes, the Cagers only broke free in the homestretch, 72-61.

Cantimbuhan posted 17 points, four rebounds and three assists; Ramos 16 points and five assists; and Hayes 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

With Mark Sarangay snagging 10 rebounds, the Cagers ruled the boards, 47-36, and converted this to a pivotal 20-4 edge in second-chance points.

Valenzuela fell to 3-6 despite Jan Formento's 24-point, four-rebound output and JR Albanza's 10-point, nine-rebound, four-assist effort.

Gumaru, a former Arellano University Chief, canned 9-of-11 attempts, highlighted by six triples, and posted 24 points, including 18 in the second half, to clinch Best Player honors.

Muyang wound up with 24 points, including 16 in the second half, and 14 rebounds.

Pampanga Top Gun Archie Concepcion contributed 12 points, seven assists and four boards, followed by John Lloyd Clemente with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Bacolod, composed mostly of homegrown players, fell to 1-3 as Aldave Canoy's 17-point, four-rebound, three-assist and two-steal game went for naught.

The Tubo Slashers also got 12 points each from Jan Gabriel Sobrevega, Jaycee Sam Adjei and PJ Intia, and 10 points from Richard Phillip Movida.

For their part, the Bataan Risers trounced the Bulacan Kuyas, 73-48, in the nightcap and climbed to 4-5.

Pushed by Jeff Santos' 19 points, four rebounds and three assists and Dom Vera's 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, the Risers notched their third straight win and doomed the Kuyas to a league-worst 0-10 card.

The league goes to the Alonte Sports Arena on Tuesday, April 29, with games pitting Zamboanga against Pasig at 4 p.m., Davao Occidental against Caloocan at 6 p.m., and host Binan against Sarangani at 8 p.m.