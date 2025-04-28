MVP Group, Philippine volleyball body seal partnership for staging of FIVB men's worlds

Philippine National Volleyball Federation Ramon “Tats” Suzara and sports patron Manuel V. Pangilinan exchange volleyballs after formalizing the partnership between PNVF and the MVP Group.

MANILA, Philippines — The MVP Group, headed by chairman and staunch sports advocate Manuel V. Pangilinan, formalized its ironclad support for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) for the historic staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship Philippines 2025 from September 12-28.

Pangilinan and PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara sealed the deal Monday at the Lighthouse in Meralco Building in Ortigas, signaling another fruitful partnership two years after teaming up in the rousing success of the FIBA Basketball World Cup hosting in 2023.

“It’s the pleasure of the MVP group to support the PNVF. It’s only about two years ago when we hosted the Basketball World Cup and now, we’re hosting volleyball as part of our vision in promoting the Philippine as a sporting and tourism destination,” said Pangilinan, who brings along PLDT, Smart, Meralco, Metro Pacific Investments, Cignal and mWell as among the few companies under his belt for an all-out backing to PNVF.

“We wish the federation well in its hosting duties and we want to reaffirm our support for the world-class event,” Pangilinan said. “All the best, Tats.”

PLDT, the county’s largest telecommunications network, will serve as the official broadband internet partner, while media giant Cignal TV is the official broadcast partner of the men’s volleyball world conclave that will be hosted by the country for the first time ever.

“The MVP group has been supporting our national teams and this partnership signifies our shared vision to uplift the sport, inspire athletes and galvanize fans across the nation together as one. Maraming salamat boss MVP. Mabuhay po ang MVP Group of Companies,” added Suzara, also the concurrent executive vice president of the FIVB and the president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.

“Together, we will deliver an event that involves the spirit of volleyball and reinforces our commitment to excellence and sportsmanship,” Suzara added.

In 2023, Suzara served as the chief implementer and master planner of the FIBA World Cup organizing committee en route to a successful staging led by Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the then host federation Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

It’s now the turn of the PNVF with Suzara at helm and with major backing from Pangilinan, who eyes a larger vision of making the Philippines a mecca of world-class sports with the 32-nation men’s volleyball slugfest as the largest delegation in history.

Leading the pack is world No. 57 Alas Pilipinas, which will make a rousing return to the world stage for the first time since the 1971 edition in Mexico.

“Tats was also with us in the FIBA World Cup. It gets repeated for 2025, this time for volleyball. We’re looking forward sa women’s event naman next time as the Philippines should be known as a sporting nation,” added Pangilinan.

“For 2-3 weeks, we’ll be at the center of the volleyball and sporting world. It’s a very important event for the country and this is something that deserves support from our group and the Philippine government. We’d like to see more of these international events for the country to be known as a sporting hub in the region.”

The tie-up between the PNVF and MVP Group of Companies comes on the heels of the federation’s announcement of K-Pop boy group BOYNEXTDOOR as the headliner in the explosive ceremony on September 12.

Two months ago, the PNVF also announced Honda as one of its major partners along with the MVP Group of Companies after naming Alas stars Bryan Bagunas and Eya Laure as official ambassadors.

Indie pop-folk band Ben&Ben is the official music partner with their song “Triumph” serving as the official song of the men’s volleyball world joust as the PNVF braces for the 100-day countdown in June.

Preparations are in full swing, assured Suzara, with the PNVF also lining up a bevy of promotional events including the Trophy Tour, International Road Show, Mascot Contest and Launch, Media Broadcast Conference, Team Managers Meeting and Test Events around the country and the world.