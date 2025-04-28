^

Lyceum's Dolorito, SSC-R’s Kyle Villamor named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week

Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 1:56pm
Lyceum's Dolorito, SSC-Râ€™s Kyle Villamor named NCAA volleyball Players of the Week
Johna Dolorito of Lyceum (left) and San Sebastian's Kyle Villamor
NCAA Philippines / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — The second round of the NCAA Season 100 volleyball tournament kicked off last week and more players continued to showcase their talents as the season continues.

Johna Dolorito's consistent scoring allowed the Lyceum of the Philippines University to breathe life into its campaign and win against the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA and Jose Rizal University, while Kyle Villamor's explosive all-around game helped San Sebastian College-Recoletos defeat contenders Arellano University and San Beda University, granting both teams a 2-0 week in the start of the second round.

The two outside hitters from LPU and SSC-R were named the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Players of the Week for April 22-27, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, for their outstanding performances in both divisions.

Dolorito was the top choice for the weekly award, also supported by Discovery Suites and World Balance, in the women’s division as the senior player racked up two consecutive double-double performances.

Last April 23, the 22-year-old spiker scored 20 points and had 18 excellent receptions to help the team take down Perpetual in five sets, 21-25, 25-21, 29-31, 25-14, and 15-12.

She then repeated the feat two days later, on April 25, when the ace player scored 23 points and had 19 excellent receptions in LPU’s five-set victory over JRU, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-10.

"Kailangan matapos namin ‘to para kay Janeth. ‘Yun talaga yung pinaka nag-motivate sa’min,” the fourth-year athlete stated on Friday as her teammate Janeth Tulang suffered an apparent elbow injury.

"Marami pa rin po kaming dapat i-improve, ‘yung pagiging consistent namin sa loob ng court. ‘Yun po ‘yung adjustments na dapat naming gawin," added Dolorito, who believes that the Lady Pirates, which now hold a 5-6 win-loss record, have a lot to work on in the tournament's second round.

Dolorito edged Gia Maquilang of Letran, Arellano's Marianne Padillon, and Angel Habacon of San Beda for the weekly recognition being deliberated and voted upon by print and online media covering the collegiate beat.

Villamor, meanwhile, understood the importance of consistency, having led San Sebastian to two straight victories.

Last April 25, the third-year outside hitter from San Sebastian posted a personal triple-double outing as he scored 28 points on 27 attacks and one service ace, to go with 27 excellent receptions and 16 digs to help the Golden Stags defeat Arellano in an epic five-set match, 23-25, 27-25, 25-12, 25-27, 16-14.

“Nung dulo, hindi ako kinabahan. Ginawa lang namin kung ano ‘yung tama, ‘yang best namin,” said Villamor, San Sebastian’s main gunner, who anchored the team’s offense to help get the win against the Chiefs.

Villamor added, “‘Yung motivation ko, para sa mga taong sumusuporta sakin, sa mga taong tumutulong sa’kin para ma-motivate din ako. Kung wala sila, baka hindi ako makakapaglaro ng maayos.”

Two days after his all-around game, the San Sebastian team captain led his squad to a four-set triumph over San Beda, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, with 18 points on 17 attacks, 30 excellent receptions, and six digs as the Golden Stags improved to 3-8.

Villamor became the top choice for the weekly nod in the men’s division, winning over Harry Jim Ocay of JRU, Perpetual's Jeff Marapoc and Carl Berdal of Arellano.

JOHNA DOLORITO

KYLE VILLAMOR

NCAA PHILIPPINES

VOLLEYBALL
