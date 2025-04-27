Lady Bulldogs win, force playoff for semis bonus between Tigresses, Lady Spikers

The NU Lady Bulldogs celebrate a point during their matchup against the UST Tigresses in their UAAP Season 87 women's vollyball matchup, Sunday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Off to a playoff, we go.

National University denied the gritty University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses a direct route to a twice-to-beat semis edge after a grueling five-setter, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 22-25, 15-9, in the final game of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Now, UST and the La Salle Lady Spikers will battle it out in a playoff on Wednesday to determine the holder of the coveted twice-to-beat edge.

Bella Belen spearheaded the Lady Bulldogs with 26 points on 24 attacks and two blocks. She also had 17 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

Alyssa Solomon chipped in 23, while vange Alinsug had 18.

Down two sets to one, the Tigresses clawed out of an early 0-6 hole in the fourth set and dug deep.

UST was leading by two, 18-16, after an Em Banagua off-the-block attack.

But NU fought back and took a 21-20 lead after a Belen hit.

Reg Jurado, however, had other plans and took over to force the deciding fifth set.

In the fifth frame, though, it was all NU.

The two teams were kept in a nip-and-tuck ballgame early, with the Lady Bulldogs leading by just one, 7-6, after an error.

But Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen and Erin Pangilinan teamed up and kept UST at bay.

And with NU at match point, 14-9, Solomon fired an off-the-block attack to seal the deal.

Chamy Maaya provided the spark with eight points, while Erin Pangilinan had five. Lams Lamina tossed up a whopping 31 excellent sets.

Jurado topscored for UST with 19 points. Angge Poyos and Mabeth Hilongo chipped in 15 and 12, respectively.

The Final Four will commence next weekend. NU will take on the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, while UST and La Salle will take on each other in the other bracket.