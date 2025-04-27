Nitura, Lady Falcons end UAAP season on high note

Adamson's Shai Nitura (1) powers one in over the defense of the UP Fighting Maroons during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball clash Suday at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines -- Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons finished off a historic season with a win, this time against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Nitura’s four-game streak of scoring more than 30 points in a game came to a halt on Sunday, finishing with just 22 points on 18 attacks, two blocks and two aces. She finished the season with 371 total points, much higher compared to the previous single season total points of 312 set by Alyssa Valdez.

In total, she broke the record for most points by a rookie and a player in a single game, as well as the most 30 point games in a single season at six.

Nitura, after the game, did not have any words to describe her season.

“Hindi ko alam paano ko ide-describe. Ano na lang siguro, God’s will. God’s will talaga. Sinurrender talaga namin. Lahat ng nangyari is will niya and magtitiwala pa rin ako sa mga seasons na tatahakin,” Nitura told reporters after the game.

She stressed that it might take her some time before fully reflecting on her outstanding season.

“Hindi ko talaga alam. Hindi ko alam how to describe kasi parang naglalaro lang naman po talaga ako, yung ginagawa ko lang po sa training araw-araw. Thank you Lord nga po talaga kasi binibigay Niya po kahit hindi naman yun ang pinaka-goal, pero bonus po yun,” she said.

“Nakaka-boost yun. Individually, nakaka-boost yun pero yun, focus talaga for the team. Volleyball is a team sport.”

Adamson head coach JP Yude, for his part, said that the flight of the Falcons will be much higher in the seasons to come.

“Hindi lang katulad dati na Adamson lang yan. Ngayon, ay Adamson yan so kailangan paghandaan. Yun yung kailangan namin ma-build din na makita ng ibang schools sa amin na hindi lang kami, dati nila-lang lang kami eh,” he said.

“Ngayon, kami na yung paghahandaan. Pero kailangan din namin patunayan, pagtrabahuhan na hindi kami doon magre-rely na okay, malakas na tayo, okay na. I always remind them to stay humble all the time.”

Against UP, two other teammates finished in double figures.

Outgoing spiker Mayang Nuique finished with 13 points, while fellow rookie Frances Mordi had 11. Setter Fhei Sagaysay also notched 17 excellent sets to go with four points on two service aces, an attack and a block.

Both the Fighting Maroons and the Lady Falcons finished the season with 6-8 records. Adamson, though, bagged the fifth spot with a superior set ratio.

Kianne Olango powered UP with seven points on five attacks, a block and an ace. Irah Jaboneta and Kassandra Doering chipped in six and five, respectively.