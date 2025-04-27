^

Lady Warriors fought through despite challenges in winless season, coach underscores

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 12:25pm
Lady Warriors fought through despite challenges in winless season, coach underscores
UE Lady Warriors
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the East head coach Allan Mendoza lauded her Lady Warriors for fighting through adversity despite finishing the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament winless.

UE finished the season 0-14 after absorbing a tough four-set defeat against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-27, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Even before the tournament started, the Lady Warriors experienced hurdles with the departure of Casiey Dongallo, Jelai Gajero, Kizzie Madriaga and Jenalyn Umayam, who transferred to the University of the Philippines about a month before the volleyball season started.

UE interim head coach Dr. Obet Vidal also jumped ship to the Fighting Maroons.

This left UE with just 11 players throughout the season, with the Lady Warriors suffering all sorts of losses – tough five-set defeats, four-setters and even blowouts.

Despite this, Mendoza tipped his hat to his players.

“Masasabi ko talaga na sa mga players, talagang nilaban nila tong season na ito. Marami kaming pinagdaanan pero nakita ko yung pagiging porsigido nila na lumaban ngayong season na ito,” he told reporters.

“Maraming reason para hindi kami tumuloy pero sabi ko nga, we always look at the one reason para ilaban tong season na ito and masaya ako para sa kanilang lahat kasi kung paano nila nilaban tong season na to is talagang hahanga ka sa dedication nila,” he added.

Still, the coach is optimistic with their chances next year.

“Maraming nangyari sa team, maraming naging problema pero still, they wanted to push the Season 87,” he said.

“Gustuhin man naming makuha yung panalong ito, sabi ko nga, maraming plano si Lord. kung di man namin nakuha tong season na ito, yung next season is another chance na makakuha ng mas marami pang panalo.”

Against Ateneo, Van Bangayan finished with 16 points. Khy Cepada had 14 markers, while Kayce Balingit chipped in 13.

The also-ran Ateneo squad, though, was just too good for the lowly UE squad.

One of the leaders of the team, Bangayan acknowledged the issues the team faced.

But she is also sticking to the positives and lessons learned.

“This season po, marami pong lapses talaga and maraming lessons na na-learn ko this season. Then sayang po, wala talaga kaming panalo pero I know God has His reasons,” she said.

Both the men’s and women’s teams of UE finished winless this season. This is the first time this happened since 2015, when the same squad finished without a victory.

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
