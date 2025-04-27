Guico returns for JPGT Splendido title bid

LAUREL, Batangas – Young Zach Guico looks to regain his winning form as he rejoins the competition, while siblings Ryuji and Shinichi Suzuki seek redemption in their respective divisions as the ICTSI Splendido Taal Junior PGT Championship reels off, Monday, April 28, here.

Guico, who edged Zoji Edoc in a thrilling finish to top the JPGT Luzon Series kickoff at Eagle Ridge three weeks ago, skipped last week's Sherwood Hills leg to focus on academics. Now back in action, the Quezon City prodigy is eager to pick up where he left off, chasing not only another title but also valuable ranking points for a spot in the national finals.

The 36-hole event marks the third leg of the seven-stage Luzon series. The top four players from each age group division – 7-10, 11-14, and 15-18 – will form the North squad for the North vs. South showdown against Vis-Min qualifiers set for September 30 to October 2 at The Country Club.

Edoc, who capitalized on Guico's absence to dominate at Sherwood Hills, is again expected to be a major contender, alongside Halo Pangilinan, Asher Abad, Kenzo Tan, Michael Ray Hortel II and Connor Sy, all aiming for crucial points in the boys’ 7-10 category.

Ryuji Suzuki, victorious at Eagle Ridge but falling to Vito Sarines at Sherwood Hills, is raring to bounce back in the boys’ 11-14 class. Sarines, however, is also set on another strong performance, while Sebastian Ledesma, Cade Santos, Matthias Espina, Jacob Casuga, Ryuichi Tao, Isaac Dillera, Victor Pangilinan, Peyton Coyiuto and Lorenzo Juane add depth to the title chase.

In the boys’ 15-18 division, Shinichi Suzuki returns stronger after a stint in the Royal Junior in Japan. With Eagle Ridge conqueror Charles Serdenia and Sherwood Hills winner Patrick Tambalque skipping this leg, Shinichi eyes a breakthrough victory against a field led by Zachary Villaroman, Geoffrey Tan, Jose Carlos Taruc and Tristan Padilla.

Padilla, who recently bested Suzuki in a playoff at the Junior World Qualifying at the TCC, is eager to make an immediate impact in the premier category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI.

The intense heat and swirling winds are expected to add another layer of challenge, pushing the young contenders to their limits as they battle not only for championships and valuable ranking points but also to sharpen their skills for upcoming international competitions, including the prestigious Junior World Championships in San Diego this July.

Guico and Edoc will test each other’s mettle early as they clash with Pangilinan and Kingston Ching in the featured group teeing off at 7:50 a.m. on No. 10.

Meanwhile, Ryuji Suzuki and Vito Sarines are set to battle Casuga at 7:45 a.m., also starting from the backside of the challenging Greg Norman-designed course.

On the front side, Shinichi Suzuki squares off against Villaroman, Taruc and Rafael Mañaol at 7:50 a.m. on No. 1. Earlier, Padilla and Tan take on Sebastian See in the 7:20 a.m. group.

The girls' divisions also promise heated battles.

Mavis Espedido guns for a third straight win in the girls’ 7-10 bracket against Winter Serapio, Penelope Sy and Emerie Tablac, while Lisa Sarines seeks to extend her dominance in the girls’ 11-14 side but faces stiff competition from twin sister Mona Sarines, Althea Bañez, Casedy Cuenca and newcomer Alexie Gabi, among others.

In the premier girls’ 15-18 division, Rafa Anciano aims for back-to-back titles after bouncing back from a final-round collapse at Eagle Ridge with a commanding win at Sherwood Hills.

Meanwhile, following this tournament, the Luzon series will pause to give way to the Vis-Min series, which kicks off May 5-7 at Mactan, Cebu.