Hotshots dominate Fuel Masters to stay unbeaten

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 27, 2025 | 7:38am
Magnolia's Mark Barroca (14) floats one in over the defense of the Phoenix Fuel Masters during their PBA Philippine Cup clash Saturday, April 26, in Zamboanga.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots remained unscathed in the PBA Philippine Cup after blasting the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 118-99, Saturday in Zamboanga.

The Hotshots have strung together four straight victories while bringing the Fuel Masters, who defeated defending champions Meralco their last contest, crashing back to earth.

Ian Sangalang powered Magnolia with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Zambangueno Mark Barroca provided the spark with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zav Lucero and Paul Lee chipped in 17 points apiece.

Magnolia started to pull away in the second quarter, turning a slim 45-43 lead into a 65-48 advantage after a backbreaking 20-5 run capped by a Lee triple.

This gave the momentum fully to the side of the Hotshots, as they ravaged through to the finish line.

The lead grew to as much as 28 points, 107-79, after a Barroca layup.

Phoenix tried to mount a comeback, unleashing 11 straight points, cutting the lead to 19, 90-109, after a triple by Zambangueno Fuel Master RR Garcia.

But this was the closest they got, as timely shots by Russel Escoto and James Laput closed the door completely.

Laput had 10 points and five rebounds for Magnolia, while Rome dela Rosa chipped in eight points and a +- of +19. Kai Ballungay and Garcia powered Phoenix with 25 and 22 points, respectively. The former had 15 rebounds while the latter shot 8-of-12 from the field. Jason Perkins backstopped with 17 markers.

The Fuel Masters will return to action next Friday against the TNT Tropang Giga, while Magnolia will stake its unbeaten record against the slumping Terrafirma Dyip next Sunday.

