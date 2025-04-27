Toss-up seen in ICTSI Splendido

MANILA, Philippines — A competitive field of rising stars is all set for the ICTSI Splendido Taal Junior PGT Championship, which gets going tomorrow Laurel, Batangas, with multiple storylines adding intrigue to the third leg of the seven-stage Luzon series.

Lisa Sarines and Mavis Espedido look to stretch their win streaks to three after dominant performances at Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills. Both are expected to face stiffer competition as they banner their respective age groups in this leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized series.

Sarines continues to lead the girls’ 11-14 division but will be tested by a strong lineup, including Alexie Gabi, Eliana Dumalaog, Althea Bañez, Avery Sytengco, Casedy Cuenca and her twin sister Mona.

Espedido is the front-runner in the girls’ 7-10 bracket.