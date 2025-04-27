^

Sports

Toss-up seen in ICTSI Splendido

The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Toss-up seen in ICTSI Splendido
Mavis Espedido (left) and Lisa Sarines
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — A competitive field of rising stars is all set for the ICTSI Splendido Taal Junior PGT Championship, which gets going tomorrow Laurel, Batangas, with multiple storylines adding intrigue to the third leg of the seven-stage Luzon series.

Lisa Sarines and Mavis Espedido look to stretch their win streaks to three after dominant performances at Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills. Both are expected to face stiffer competition as they banner their respective age groups in this leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized series.

Sarines continues to lead the girls’ 11-14 division but will be tested by a strong lineup, including Alexie Gabi, Eliana Dumalaog, Althea Bañez, Avery Sytengco, Casedy Cuenca and her twin sister Mona.

Espedido is the front-runner in the girls’ 7-10 bracket.

ICTSI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chambers upbeat for Tams next UAAP season, shoots down Veejay Pre transfer talks

Chambers upbeat for Tams next UAAP season, shoots down Veejay Pre transfer talks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
 Far Eastern University Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers believes sees a "spectacular" campaign for his team...
Sports
fbtw
T'Wolves hold off Lakers despite James&rsquo; 38

T'Wolves hold off Lakers despite James’ 38

11 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves turned it up late to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-104 on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), withstanding...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles keep head high, swoop down on Lady Warriors

Blue Eagles keep head high, swoop down on Lady Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Ateneo team captain Lyann de Guzman voiced pride with the way the Blue Eagles performed in their roller-coaster UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Top-seeded Tamaraws sweep Green Spikers, adopt clean-slate mindset

Top-seeded Tamaraws sweep Green Spikers, adopt clean-slate mindset

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Fun run for Philippine tourism held to rousing success

Fun run for Philippine tourism held to rousing success

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Thousands of runners of all ages and backgrounds “carried the heritage” of the Philippines at the “Takbo...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hotshots sustain hot start

Hotshots sustain hot start

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Pacesetting Magnolia delivered a tour-de-force performance on the road and overpowered Phoenix, 118-99, to stay spotless in...
Sports
fbtw
Sean to rep Gilas in draw

Sean to rep Gilas in draw

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Gilas assistant coach Sean Chambers will represent the country at the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers draw in Doha on May 13...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tamaraws get past Lady Spikers, brace for another tough clash vs Lady Bulldogs

Lady Tamaraws get past Lady Spikers, brace for another tough clash vs Lady Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With the Final Four on the horizon, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are bracing for a much harder competition in...
Sports
fbtw
Magic claw back against Celtics, Bucks down Pacers in NBA playoffs

Magic claw back against Celtics, Bucks down Pacers in NBA playoffs

14 hours ago
 The Orlando Magic held off the defending champion Boston Celtics 95-93 to cut the deficit in their NBA Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with