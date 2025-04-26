Lady Tamaraws get past Lady Spikers, brace for another tough clash vs Lady Bulldogs

The FEU Tamaraws celebrate a point against the La Salle Lady Spikers during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tournament clash on Saturday, April 26, at the Big Dome.

MANILA, Philippines — With the Final Four on the horizon, the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws are bracing for a much harder competition in the UAAP Season 87 semifinals.

FEU closed off its elimination round strong after charging past the La Salle Lady Spikers in four sets, 25-20, 28-26, 20-25, 25-23, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

FEU thus rose to 9-5 in the season, while La Salle finished with a 9-5 slate as well.

But despite the win, and even if the 9-4 University of Santo Tomas Tigresses fall to the National University Lady Bulldogs that would trigger a triple-tie in the standings, FEU will be taking on the defending champions NU in the Final Four by virtue of the set ratio.

In the game, Gerz Petallo spearheaded the Lady Tamaraws with 19 points. Jaz Ellarina added 13 markers, while Faida Bakanke and Chen Tagaod chipped in 10 apiece.

After the game, FEU team captain Tin Ubaldo stressed that they have to work on a lot more coming into the Final Four.

“Ready naman po kami, pero meron pa rin kaming trabahuin sa part namin kasi Final Four, semis, finals, hindi siya madali,” she told reporters.

“Mas mahirap yung labanan sa ganung level kaya ready kami, pero marami pa kaming kailangangn ayusin sa part namin para mas maging ready kami pag sumalang sa Final Four,” she added.

This will be a Final Four rematch between FEU and NU. Last season, FEU forced the Lady Bulldogs to sudden-death after winning the first game, but was swept in their do-or-die matchup.

After going down 0-2, La Salle kept itself alive by digging deep late.

La Salle was just leading by one, 19-18, after a Love Lopez attack.

But the Lady Spikers outscored FEU 6-2, including four straight points capped by an Angel Canino tip.

The fourth set was still close, with the two squads tied at 21-all after a Shevana Laput block.

After a delay in the match due to a review on the substitution made, an attack error by FEU gave La Salle a 22-21 lead.

But a Bakanke crosscourt attack, followed by an attack error by Laput and a Lopez point, pushed the Lady Tamaraws to the match point, 24-22.

Canino’s off-the-block attack gave them a much-needed point, 23-24, but a Lopez hit iced the match.

“Ang sarap ng feeling at the moment. Yung feeling nila, kasama sa fourth, ang gaan lang. May mga magic ata itong mga to, ginamit yung mga magic wand para magkaroon kami ng tsansa,” FEU head coach Tina Salak said.

Jean Asis produced nine points for the Lady Tamaraws.

Canino powered La Salle with 25 points, while Laput and Jyne Soreno had 12 and 11, respectively.

A UST loss on Sunday would force a playoff for a twice-to-beat semis advantage between the Lady Spikers and the Tigresses.