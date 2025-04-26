Chambers upbeat for Tams next UAAP season, shoots down Veejay Pre transfer talks

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University Tamaraws head coach Sean Chambers believes sees a "spectacular" campaign for his team next UAAP season, as their preparation for the Season 88 continues.

With a team full of rookies and with Chambers being in his first year as head coach, the Tamaraws finished with a 5-9 win-loss record, good for sixth in the league -- two more wins compared to the prior year.

Chambers, who was at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday to support the school’s volleyball team, told Philstar.com that his squad “has been amazing”.

“They are working hard, getting ready to continue the roll we were in at the end of the year last year,” he said in a chance interview.

“It’s great to see the continuity and the flow that we’re in right now, so I’m happy with everybody in the program right now,” he added.

Led by Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre, FEU turned things around after a 1-6 record at the end of the first round.

The Morayta-based squad won four games in the second round and almost made the Final Four, but ultimately fell short.

“[We just plan] to continue to get better for everybody involved in the program as well as myself and the coaching staff. Just continue to get better,” Chambers said.

“Going into year two, we know that we'll have a little bit more comfort zone than we had last year when we had so many rookies. We had nine rookies last year and I was a rookie coach, so we're looking forward to grow from that,” he added.

“I'm excited for the upcoming season. I think we're going to be spectacular.”

Rumors have been swirling around social media in recent days regarding the departure of a UAAP player from a school.

Reports have surfaced that it could be Pre, who was the top rookie last season. Asked about this, Chambers stressed that Pre is still with the team.

“Veejay is there, he loves his teammates, and he loves FEU,” he said.

“Right now, Veejay loves, and also sends me messages on how much he loves playing for me.”