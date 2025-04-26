^

Sarines, Espedido target third straight crown in JPGT Splendido golf tilt

Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 11:04am
Sarines, Espedido target third straight crown in JPGT Splendido golf tilt
Mavis Espedido (left) and Lisa Sarines
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — A competitive field of rising stars is all set for the ICTSI Splendido Taal Junior PGT Championship, which gets going Monday, April 28, in Laurel, Batangas, with multiple storylines adding intrigue to the third leg of the seven-stage Luzon series.

Youngsters Lisa Sarines and Mavis Espedido look to stretch their win streaks to three after dominant performances at Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills. Both are expected to face stiffer competition as they banner their respective age groups in this leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized series.

Sarines continues to lead the girls’ 11-14 division but will be tested by a strong lineup, including Alexie Gabi, Eliana Dumalaog, Althea Bañez, Avery Sytengco, Casedy Cuenca and her twin sister Mona.

Espedido, the front-runner in the girls’ 7-10 bracket, braces for a tight showdown with Winter Serapio, Emerie Tablac and Penelope Sy.

Also making a return are Zach Guico and Zoji Edoc, who have traded victories in the first two legs, setting up a much-anticipated clash. They’ll be joined by top contenders Halo Pangilinan, Michael Ray Hortel II, Blake Sy, Kenzo Tan and Asher Abad.

Ryuji Suzuki and Vito Sarines, champions in the boys’ 11-14 division at Eagle Ridge and Sherwood Hills, respectively, are also back for another face-off. They will contend with a deep field that includes Sebastian Ledesma, Cade Santos, Matthias Espina, Jacob Casuga, Ryuichi Tao, Miguel Dillera, Victor Pangilinan, Peyton Coyiuto and Lorenzo Juane.

In the premier 15-18 division, Rafa Anciano aims to ride the momentum from her Sherwood Hills triumph after a final-round stumble at Eagle Ridge with Angelica Bañez also confirming her entry after withdrawing midway through the second round at Sherwood Hills, which she led after 18 holes, due to exhaustion.

The boys’ 15-18 division promises an equally thrilling battle, with Shinichi Suzuki returning to take on Geoffrey Tan, Zach Villaroman, Jose Carlos Taruc, Enzo Corpus, Bien Fajardo, Alonso Espartero and Rafael Mañaol.

Tristan Padilla, who edged Shinichi Suzuki in sudden death to top the Junior World Qualifier at The Country Club last month, spices up the battle as he makes his debut in the Luzon series of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

With the Luzon series going on break after this leg to make way for the Visayas-Mindanao circuit starting next month in Mactan, Cebu, players are expected to go all-out to collect valuable ranking points.

Only the top four in each division — after competing in at least three of the seven legs — will advance to the North vs South Duel national finals slated for September 30 to October 2 at the TCC in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Luzon swing will resume in July at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang, Cavite.

LISA SARINES

MAVIS ESPEDIDO
