^

Sports

UP heavy favorites in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 10:29pm
UP heavy favorites in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup
University of the Philippines will have two teams in Season 4 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup set to begin Saturday, April 26 at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City
(Pinoyliga Photo)

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – CSB vs UP

4p.m. – Guang Ming vs NU

 

MANILA, Philippines -- As preparation for the coming men’s college basketball wars intensifies, teams take a crucial test when the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 4 kicks off Saturday, April 26, at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Defending UAAP champion University of the Philippines and reigning NCAA champion Mapua University lead 12 other participating school teams in one of the top preseason tournaments.

The Fighting Maroons, second placer in the Collegiate Cup Season 2, have two teams vying for the title.

Divided in to two groups,  the Prime Group has UP-1, University of Santo Tomas, College of St. Benilde, National University, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Guang Ming College and New Era University while in the Edge Group are Mapua, UP-2, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Diliman Colleges, St. Dominic of Asia and Adamson University.

The opening games will feature St. Benilde and UP-1 squaring off in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m., followed by the 4 p.m. encounter of Guang Ming and NU.

A first runner-up finisher in the previous NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament, CSB coach Charles Tiu said he is hoping his players to do well in this event since this be part of their assessment on who will be included to the main roster for Season 101 in the NCAA.

“We’re excited to participate and compete against the other teams from the UAAP and other leagues,” said Tiu, who will be using part of his main team to team up with other Team B players since he has a pool of 24 players.

“We will use this tournament to evaluate our players and give different guys opportunities,” added Tiu.

BASKETBALL

PINOYLIGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus &mdash; Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus — Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The fabled Tour of Luzon has kicked off once again on Thursday, after years of being on the shelf. 
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek gets back at Eala in Madrid Open

Swiatek gets back at Eala in Madrid Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Almost a month ago, Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala bagged the biggest scalp thus far in women’s tennis –...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

1 day ago
College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off...
Sports
fbtw
Standard Insurance turns focus to P1 million Tour of Luzon team prize

Standard Insurance turns focus to P1 million Tour of Luzon team prize

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
With the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival individual general classification race already out of its hands, Standard Insurance...
Sports
fbtw
South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscle early when he dominated relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy fuels title bid with eagle-spiked 67

Uy fuels title bid with eagle-spiked 67

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Daniella Uy fired a brilliant, eagle-spiked five-under-par 67 to ignite her bid for a breakthrough victory on the Thailand...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers chase twice-to-beat semis edge

Lady Spikers chase twice-to-beat semis edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
La Salle shoots for at least a playoff for the No. 2 seed and the last twice-to-beat incentive when it dukes it out against...
Sports
fbtw
Familiar faces shine in national swimming tryouts for SEA Age-Group tilt

Familiar faces shine in national swimming tryouts for SEA Age-Group tilt

7 hours ago
Experience prevailed as familiar faces topped their respective age group classes and passed the qualifying time standard (QTS)...
Sports
fbtw
Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

8 hours ago
Kathryn Bugna extended her remarkable winning streak on the PPS-PEPP National Tennis Circuit, notching another dominant three-title...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with