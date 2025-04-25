UP heavy favorites in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

University of the Philippines will have two teams in Season 4 of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup set to begin Saturday, April 26 at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges Gym, Taguig City)

2 p.m. – CSB vs UP

4p.m. – Guang Ming vs NU

MANILA, Philippines -- As preparation for the coming men’s college basketball wars intensifies, teams take a crucial test when the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Season 4 kicks off Saturday, April 26, at the Enderun Colleges Gym in Taguig City.

Defending UAAP champion University of the Philippines and reigning NCAA champion Mapua University lead 12 other participating school teams in one of the top preseason tournaments.

The Fighting Maroons, second placer in the Collegiate Cup Season 2, have two teams vying for the title.

Divided in to two groups, the Prime Group has UP-1, University of Santo Tomas, College of St. Benilde, National University, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, Guang Ming College and New Era University while in the Edge Group are Mapua, UP-2, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Diliman Colleges, St. Dominic of Asia and Adamson University.

The opening games will feature St. Benilde and UP-1 squaring off in the curtain raiser at 2 p.m., followed by the 4 p.m. encounter of Guang Ming and NU.

A first runner-up finisher in the previous NCAA Season 100 men’s basketball tournament, CSB coach Charles Tiu said he is hoping his players to do well in this event since this be part of their assessment on who will be included to the main roster for Season 101 in the NCAA.

“We’re excited to participate and compete against the other teams from the UAAP and other leagues,” said Tiu, who will be using part of his main team to team up with other Team B players since he has a pool of 24 players.

“We will use this tournament to evaluate our players and give different guys opportunities,” added Tiu.