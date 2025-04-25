^

Beermen clobber Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 10:13pm
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo (15) soars in for the dunk against the Barangay Ginebra defense during their PBA Philippine Cup clash on April 25 (Friday) at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen returned to the win column after blasting Barangay Ginebra in wire-to-wire fashion, 104-93, in their PBA Philippine Cup matchup Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Six Beermen scored in double digits in a game where they rushed to a double-digit advantage as early as the first quarter and never looked back.

CJ Perez sparked the offense with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block for San Miguel. He shot 8-of-14 from the field and sank 2-of-4 from the 4-point area. Don Trollano chipped in 19 markers, while June Mar Fajardo showcased his power inside with 18 markers and 12 boards.

Jericho Cruz added 11 points, while Juami Tiongson and Marcio Lassiter produced 10 apiece.

“Well, maybe because of what we practiced, during practice I was able to get them time to regain some confidence because I believe any one of them can score. That's why they are very confident and alam nila na magkakaroon sila ng playing time,” San Miguel head coach Leo Austria told reporters after the game.

“So that's why the players are really eager to beat Ginebra. Because, last time we watched their game, so they're playing very organized. And that's one thing we want to do, so we have to pressure them and out-hustle them. And that's the only way we can beat a very organized team,” he added.

As early as the first quarter, the Beermen jumped to a 16 point lead, 22-6, after a triple by Jericho Cruz.

The advantage grew to as much as 21 points in the second quarter, 46-25, as they kept on rolling.

Ginebra showed signs of life in the third, slicing the deficit to 11 60-71, after a jumper by Japeth Aguilar.

But a 12-2 run pushed the lead back to 21, 83-62, after a Trollano layup.

The lead ballooned to 23, 104-81, but a late 12-0 run by the Gin Kings was just too late.

Troy Rosario powered Ginebra with 24 points and eight rebounds. Stephen Holt and Jamie Malonzo backstopped with 16 markers each, while Scottie Thompson and Aguilar recorded 14 and 12, respectively.

The Gin Kings will take on the NorthPort Batang Pier next Wednesday, while San Miguel will battle the TNT Tropang 5G on May 4.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
