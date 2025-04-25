^

Sports

La Salle-Zobel 10-U batters eye World Series berth

Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 5:47pm
La Salle-Zobel 10-U batters eye World Series berth

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle Zobel 10-Under Baseball Team will test its mettle against five other squads in the Babe Ruth League Philippines National Tournament slated from May 2-11 at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

DLSZ is eyeing no less than the championship and along with it, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance to the World Series in Missouri, the United States this August.

Standing in the team’s way are fellow 10-Under squads NCR South A-South, NCR South C-Taguig City, NCR East-Marikina, Central Luzon-Pampanga and Cagayan Valley-Isabela.

Four other divisions — 12-Under, 14-Under, 16-Under and 18 Under — are included in the prestigious international tournament that brings together the country’s top baseball players.

DLSZ will embark on its quest for the title and a coveted World Series berth with the backing of EastWest Bank, Polylite Industrial Corporation D.T. Recio Inc., Milo, CrossLink Engineering, Contracting & Trading, The Boardrooms (Cloud 9, Siargao), Hey Babe BBQ (Cloud 9, Siargao), Jayar and Pocari Sweat.

BASEBALL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

21 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off...
Sports
fbtw
Mavericks coach Kidd joins Everton ownership group

Mavericks coach Kidd joins Everton ownership group

8 hours ago
Jason Kidd, the head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks has joined the American ownership group of English club Everton,...
Sports
fbtw
'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus &mdash; Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus — Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The fabled Tour of Luzon has kicked off once again on Thursday, after years of being on the shelf. 
Sports
fbtw
South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscle early when he dominated relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enjoying big-time tennis

Eala enjoying big-time tennis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala is cherishing her precious moments slugging it out against the world’s giants, including world No. 2 Iga Swiatek...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

3 hours ago
Kathryn Bugna extended her remarkable winning streak on the PPS-PEPP National Tennis Circuit, notching another dominant three-title...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder rally from 29 down after Morant hurt to stun Grizzlies

Thunder rally from 29 down after Morant hurt to stun Grizzlies

4 hours ago
Oklahoma City made a stunning 29-point comeback after Memphis lost star guard Ja Morant to a hip injury as the Thunder beat...
Sports
fbtw
Climaco eyes second straight win in ONE Championship

Climaco eyes second straight win in ONE Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco will be back in action in the ONE Championship ring as he takes on Akif Guluzada at...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

By Alder Almo | 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks survived a wild ending in Detroit as they took a 2-1 series lead against the gritty Pistons with a 118-116...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with