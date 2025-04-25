La Salle-Zobel 10-U batters eye World Series berth

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle Zobel 10-Under Baseball Team will test its mettle against five other squads in the Babe Ruth League Philippines National Tournament slated from May 2-11 at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

DLSZ is eyeing no less than the championship and along with it, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance to the World Series in Missouri, the United States this August.

Standing in the team’s way are fellow 10-Under squads NCR South A-South, NCR South C-Taguig City, NCR East-Marikina, Central Luzon-Pampanga and Cagayan Valley-Isabela.

Four other divisions — 12-Under, 14-Under, 16-Under and 18 Under — are included in the prestigious international tournament that brings together the country’s top baseball players.

DLSZ will embark on its quest for the title and a coveted World Series berth with the backing of EastWest Bank, Polylite Industrial Corporation D.T. Recio Inc., Milo, CrossLink Engineering, Contracting & Trading, The Boardrooms (Cloud 9, Siargao), Hey Babe BBQ (Cloud 9, Siargao), Jayar and Pocari Sweat.