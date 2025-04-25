^

Sports

Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 3:26pm
Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest
Double champions Kathryn Bugna (2nd from left) and Bjorn Castigador (2nd from right) display their trophies alongside Villareal Tennis Club officials Mark Gonzales (left) and Cromwell Teves after completing impressive twin-title runs in the Vistec Roxas National Tennis Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bugna extended her remarkable winning streak on the PPS-PEPP National Tennis Circuit, notching another dominant three-title performance at the Vistec Roxas National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Villareal Sports Complex in Capiz last Thursday.

The rising star from the Batang Onay Tennis Club in Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City steamrolled through the girls’ 14-and-under division, culminating in a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Claire Fungo. Bugna then clinched the 16-and-U title with a pair of shutouts and a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Atila Deocampo in the finals.

This sweep stretched her title streak to seven, adding to her five earlier wins across multiple age categories in Pasig and Iloilo, including the premier 18-and-U crown.

Her consistent success further solidifies her reputation and national ranking in the Palawan Pawnshop circuit, sponsored by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the boys’ division, Iloilo’s Bjorn Castigador mirrored Bugna’s feat with titles in the 14-and-U and 16-and-U brackets. He dispatched Francisco De Juan III, 6-1, 6-3, before overcoming Andrian Rodriguez, 6-3, 7-5, to clinch both crowns and share the MVP honors with Bugna.

Kalibo’s Andrei dela Cruz and Aleeva Suace of Santa Barbara, Panay, shared the spotlight in the premier 18-and-U category. Dela Cruz edged Rodriguez, 6-4, 6-4, while Suace toppled Deocampo, 6-3, 6-2.

In 12-and-U category, Francisco De Juan (boys) beat Angelo Patobo, 6-2, 6-0, for the boys’ title, while Kate Chavez dominated Abby Joy Castigador, 6-3, 6-0, for the girls’ crown. Marie Balbon outplayed JM Perlas, 4-2, 4-1, in the 10-and-U unisex finals.

Bugna added a third title by teaming with Theriz Zapatos to defeat Abby Joy Castigador and Kate Chavez, 8-1, in the 14-and-U girls’ doubles, while Phine Billones and De Juan clinched the boys’ doubles title with an 8-0 rout of Andre Mejia and Patobo.

In the 18-and-U doubles, Castigador paired with Rodriguez for an 8-1 rout of Dela Cruz and Rafael Martin, while Suace and Fungo claimed the girls’ title with a tight 8-6 win over Deocampo and Besper Zapatos.

Miguel Chavez and Perlas secured the 10-and-U unisex doubles title, edging Coleen Gubaton and Miguel Teves, 8-5.

Topping the Legends category are Tyrone Javero and Danny Sajonia (40s),  Korikol Crisosto and Rodel Bores (50s), Anot Balgos and Dedith Sotelo (60s), John Paul Anisco and Mark Gonzales (Classified B) and Rhoan Hiponia and Jasim Omar (Classified C).

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

18 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off...
Sports
fbtw
South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscle early when he dominated relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer...
Sports
fbtw
'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus &mdash; Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus — Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The fabled Tour of Luzon has kicked off once again on Thursday, after years of being on the shelf. 
Sports
fbtw
Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala is cherishing her precious time to slug it out against the world’s giants, including world No. 2 and reigning...
Sports
fbtw
Korean rider takes Stage 1

Korean rider takes Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
It will be a long, long race for Filipino cyclists.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks survived a wild ending in Detroit as they took a 2-1 series lead against the gritty Pistons with a 118-116...
Sports
fbtw
NFL Draft: Titans take QB Ward, Jags trade up for two-way star Hunter

NFL Draft: Titans take QB Ward, Jags trade up for two-way star Hunter

3 hours ago
The Tennessee Titans took University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the first pick in the NFL Draft Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Monares, Jaboneta proud of team&rsquo;s progress in UAAP Season 87

UP’s Monares, Jaboneta proud of team’s progress in UAAP Season 87

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite missing out on the Final Four bus in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
JB Bahio breaks out in NLEX's win vs TNT

JB Bahio breaks out in NLEX's win vs TNT

4 hours ago
oung gun JB Bahio sparked the NLEX Road Warriors’ second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the expense of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with