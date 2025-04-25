Bugna reasserts prowess in PPS Roxas netfest

Double champions Kathryn Bugna (2nd from left) and Bjorn Castigador (2nd from right) display their trophies alongside Villareal Tennis Club officials Mark Gonzales (left) and Cromwell Teves after completing impressive twin-title runs in the Vistec Roxas National Tennis Championships.

MANILA, Philippines — Kathryn Bugna extended her remarkable winning streak on the PPS-PEPP National Tennis Circuit, notching another dominant three-title performance at the Vistec Roxas National Juniors Tennis Championships at the Villareal Sports Complex in Capiz last Thursday.

The rising star from the Batang Onay Tennis Club in Brgy. RSB, La Carlota City steamrolled through the girls’ 14-and-under division, culminating in a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Claire Fungo. Bugna then clinched the 16-and-U title with a pair of shutouts and a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Atila Deocampo in the finals.

This sweep stretched her title streak to seven, adding to her five earlier wins across multiple age categories in Pasig and Iloilo, including the premier 18-and-U crown.

Her consistent success further solidifies her reputation and national ranking in the Palawan Pawnshop circuit, sponsored by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

In the boys’ division, Iloilo’s Bjorn Castigador mirrored Bugna’s feat with titles in the 14-and-U and 16-and-U brackets. He dispatched Francisco De Juan III, 6-1, 6-3, before overcoming Andrian Rodriguez, 6-3, 7-5, to clinch both crowns and share the MVP honors with Bugna.

Kalibo’s Andrei dela Cruz and Aleeva Suace of Santa Barbara, Panay, shared the spotlight in the premier 18-and-U category. Dela Cruz edged Rodriguez, 6-4, 6-4, while Suace toppled Deocampo, 6-3, 6-2.

In 12-and-U category, Francisco De Juan (boys) beat Angelo Patobo, 6-2, 6-0, for the boys’ title, while Kate Chavez dominated Abby Joy Castigador, 6-3, 6-0, for the girls’ crown. Marie Balbon outplayed JM Perlas, 4-2, 4-1, in the 10-and-U unisex finals.

Bugna added a third title by teaming with Theriz Zapatos to defeat Abby Joy Castigador and Kate Chavez, 8-1, in the 14-and-U girls’ doubles, while Phine Billones and De Juan clinched the boys’ doubles title with an 8-0 rout of Andre Mejia and Patobo.

In the 18-and-U doubles, Castigador paired with Rodriguez for an 8-1 rout of Dela Cruz and Rafael Martin, while Suace and Fungo claimed the girls’ title with a tight 8-6 win over Deocampo and Besper Zapatos.

Miguel Chavez and Perlas secured the 10-and-U unisex doubles title, edging Coleen Gubaton and Miguel Teves, 8-5.

Topping the Legends category are Tyrone Javero and Danny Sajonia (40s), Korikol Crisosto and Rodel Bores (50s), Anot Balgos and Dedith Sotelo (60s), John Paul Anisco and Mark Gonzales (Classified B) and Rhoan Hiponia and Jasim Omar (Classified C).