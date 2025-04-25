^

Sports

Climaco eyes second straight win in ONE Championship

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 2:53pm
Climaco eyes second straight win in ONE Championship
Sean Climaco
(ONE Fighting Championship)

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco will be back in action in the ONE Championship ring as he takes on Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II next week.

Climaco is eyeing to make it two wins in a row after his split decision win over Diego Paez back in February.

But he will be facing the red-hot Guluzada, who has strung together three wins in a row, in a Muay Thai flyweight bout.

Guluzada is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins in November last year and January this year. His first ONE FC fight was a unanimous decision victory over Haruto Yasumoto in July 2024.

A victory for the 30-year-old Climaco would bring him higher up the flyweight division ladder.

But the 19-year-old pride of Azerbaijan will surely bring his A game in his first fight in the main roster.

The Climaco-Guluzada fight will raise the curtain in an exciting night of fights.

The main event will be a Muay Thai flyweight bout between Thai compatriots Kongtoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama.

In February, Kongtoranee defeated Nong-O via split decision.

The welterweight submission grappling world title is also on the line as Tye Ruotolo faces Dante Leon.

MMA

ONE FC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

18 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off...
Sports
fbtw
South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

South Korean rules Tour of Luzon's Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscle early when he dominated relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer...
Sports
fbtw
'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus &mdash; Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus — Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The fabled Tour of Luzon has kicked off once again on Thursday, after years of being on the shelf. 
Sports
fbtw
Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Alex Eala is cherishing her precious time to slug it out against the world’s giants, including world No. 2 and reigning...
Sports
fbtw
Korean rider takes Stage 1

Korean rider takes Stage 1

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
It will be a long, long race for Filipino cyclists.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

Knicks survive game clock blunder, Pistons

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks survived a wild ending in Detroit as they took a 2-1 series lead against the gritty Pistons with a 118-116...
Sports
fbtw
NFL Draft: Titans take QB Ward, Jags trade up for two-way star Hunter

NFL Draft: Titans take QB Ward, Jags trade up for two-way star Hunter

3 hours ago
The Tennessee Titans took University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the first pick in the NFL Draft Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Monares, Jaboneta proud of team&rsquo;s progress in UAAP Season 87

UP’s Monares, Jaboneta proud of team’s progress in UAAP Season 87

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite missing out on the Final Four bus in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
JB Bahio breaks out in NLEX's win vs TNT

JB Bahio breaks out in NLEX's win vs TNT

4 hours ago
oung gun JB Bahio sparked the NLEX Road Warriors’ second straight win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the expense of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with