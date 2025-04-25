Climaco eyes second straight win in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American striker Sean Climaco will be back in action in the ONE Championship ring as he takes on Akif Guluzada at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II next week.

Climaco is eyeing to make it two wins in a row after his split decision win over Diego Paez back in February.

But he will be facing the red-hot Guluzada, who has strung together three wins in a row, in a Muay Thai flyweight bout.

Guluzada is coming off back-to-back stoppage wins in November last year and January this year. His first ONE FC fight was a unanimous decision victory over Haruto Yasumoto in July 2024.

A victory for the 30-year-old Climaco would bring him higher up the flyweight division ladder.

But the 19-year-old pride of Azerbaijan will surely bring his A game in his first fight in the main roster.

The Climaco-Guluzada fight will raise the curtain in an exciting night of fights.

The main event will be a Muay Thai flyweight bout between Thai compatriots Kongtoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama.

In February, Kongtoranee defeated Nong-O via split decision.

The welterweight submission grappling world title is also on the line as Tye Ruotolo faces Dante Leon.