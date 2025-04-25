UPâ€™s Monares, Jaboneta proud of teamâ€™s progress in UAAP Season 87

^

UP’s Monares, Jaboneta proud of team’s progress in UAAP Season 87

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 25, 2025 | 12:30pm
UP's Joan Monares (left) and Irah Jaboneta (right)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Despite missing out on the Final Four bus in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons Joan Monares and Irah Jaboneta are sticking to the positives. 

UP fell short in its bid to stay alive after absorbing a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 defeat at the hands of the University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday.

After the game, Monares and Jaboneta said that they are happy with the progress of the team, and things are looking up for the squad moving forward.

“We fell short sa game ngayon but then, looking at the brighter side, there’s progress sa team. It’s better to have that, we’re in a much better place than last year,” Monares told reporters. 

“Mas okay na yung may progress kami this season compared last season so we’re proud of that kasi we worked hard din coming, preparing din for this season,” she added. 

UP won just one game in 14 contests last season. But this season, the team has won six games thus far, with one more elimination game remaining. 

The Fighting Maroons’ last Final Four appearance was back in UAAP Season 78. 

Jaboneta, for her part, said that it was sad for them to lose out on breaking the drought, but emphasized that it is a big thing for them to improve their record.

“Ang laking pinagbago ng team namin compared sa mga nakaraang season. Siyempre po masaya kasi naangat ang standings and laking bagay na yuns aa min. Pero parang malungkot talaga kasi andun na e,” she said. 

“Pero, sobrang saya pa rin po kasi with coach [Benson Bocboc.] Ilang months pa lang kaming magkasama, pero iba na po yung progress ng team and laking bagay. Sobrang saya lang po.” 

Before falling against UST, UP  won three of its four previous games, including massive upsets over the La Salle Lady Spikers and the National University Lady Bulldogs. 

Monares added that she is hoping the youngsters will take this season as motivation for the next year. 

“Next season is next season. This season is this season. So we’re gonna start here, before going to the next. I hope na yung mga bata ma-continue nila yung pinag-start namin. Teamwork at the end of the day. Doesn’t matter who’s playing.” 

The Fighting Maroons will finish off its season on Sunday as they face Shai Nitura and the Adamson Lady Falcons at 1 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

