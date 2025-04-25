Ryu, Liu storm ahead, but Saso, Korda struggle at Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the second tee during the first round of The Chevron Championship 2025 at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 24, 2025 in The Woodlands, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite coming in fresh to the season’s first major, Yuka Saso struggled from tee to green at the Chevron Championship in Texas on Thursday. While her putting prevented further disaster, her three-over-par 75 left her with a steep climb just to make the weekend cut.

After skipping the last LPGA event following early exits at the T-Mobile Match Play and the Ford Championship, Saso hoped for a strong rebound. However, she bogeyed the first two holes of the Jack Nicklaus-designed course at The Club at Carlton Woods and never quite found her rhythm in her late start.

She momentarily steadied with birdies on Nos. 4 and 8 but gave those shots back with bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10. Her round ended with a bogey-birdie-bogey finish, her 37-38 card dropping her into a tie for 92nd in the 132-player field vying for the $8 million purse in the LPGA's first major of the year.

Saso, supported by ICTSI and a two-time US Women’s Open champion, found just 10 fairways and failed to hit 18 greens in regulation. Despite that, she managed 28 putts and saved a par in two bunker visits.

Meanwhile, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu took full advantage of ideal morning conditions to fire identical 65s and grab a two-shot lead.

Ryu posted a flawless round with six birdies and two crucial sand saves, while Liu carded eight birdies against a single bogey, highlighted by a blazing 31 on her back nine.

Hyo Joo Kim, the 2014 Evian Championship winner, lurked two strokes behind after a 67 that included seven birdies. However, a misstep on the par-5 18th stymied her charge.

Other notables also struggled with late tee times, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda carded a six-bogey, one-birdie 77, dropping to joint 118th.

No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul and No. 4 Lilia Vu salvaged even-par 71s for a share of 24th, while No. 3 Lydia Ko and No. 5 Hannah Green managed 73s, tied for 61st.