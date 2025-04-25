Eala enjoying big-time tennis

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is cherishing her precious moments slugging it out against the world’s giants, including world No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the Madrid Open last night as part of her preparations for the French Open next month.

She’s not in the illusion of an easy repeat of her stunning conquest of her idol in their previous tiff.

“Even if it’s against the same player, every time, it doesn’t matter if I play her in the same time in Miami next year or in Madrid next year, it’s going to be a different story than the last one,” said Eala.

“I think Iga is an all-court player. I think she plays well on hard, she plays well on clay, she plays well on grass. But I definitely think that each match is a different story,” added Eala, now the No. 72 player in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Win or lose against Swiatek though, Eala is set for a French Open main draw debut. In Madrid, she took care of business against Bulgaria’s Victoriya Tomova, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round.