^

Sports

Korean rider takes Stage 1

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Korean rider takes Stage 1
oo Dae Young of South Korea’s Gapyeong Cycling Team raises his hands in a solo breakaway finish in the Paoay-to-Paoay Stage One of the MPTC Tour of Luzon.
Jesse Bustos

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte, Philippines — It will be a long, long race for Filipino cyclists.

It became apparent when South Korean Joo Dae Young of Gapyeong Cycling Team flexed his muscles early and dominated the relatively flat but long 190.2-kilometer Stage One of the MPTC Tour of Luzon: Great Revival that started and ended in a heritage site in this quiet but scenic town.

The stocky, 29-year-old two-time Korean national champion was all business from the start when he and Standard Insurance’s Jan Paul Morales broke away early before the foreign rider left the home bet in the final 30km stretch to take the opening stage by storm.

Reaching the finish line by his lonesome, Joo raised his two hands in triumph, cheered on by an adoring crowd who waited for hours to witness who would take the kickoff of this 1,074km, eight-stage summer cycling spectacle.

“I want a solo finish in this race,” said a jubilant Joo of his game plan which he was able to execute.

It was a dominating effort for Joo, who clocked four hours, 13 minutes and two seconds and finished more than four minutes and a half ahead of the chase pack that included Standard Insurance team captain Ronald Oranza and Go for Gold’s Aidan James Mendoza, who ended up second and third in 4:17:24 and 4:17:29, respectively.

The 39-year-old Morales, who was with Joo most of the stage, faded amid Joo’s show of force and the scorching heat. Making it worse for Morales was his crash entering the final 400-meter stretch.

“I was bumped,” said a dazed Morales, who was relegated to the last place of their group due to the crash along with Exodus Army’s Wenz Desabelle and Genovibo Gocotano III and Go for Gold’s Jaypee Olarte.

But if there’s any consolation, Morales took two of the three intermediate sprints in the race.

What made it more impressive for Joo was him being a picture of calmness, compared to the Filipinos like Oranza, a former Ronda champion himself who suffered cramps on both legs after the finish, and Morales, who sustained bruises.

“Yes,” said Joo, who was drinking soda entering their hotel at the Plaza del Norte in Laoag, when asked if he wanted to become champion here.

Heat wasn’t a problem too for Joo.

“Two weeks ago in Korea, we had heat training every day. It was very hot in the first 10km, but after that, I just put ice and drank cold water,” he said.

Making the locals’ chances dimmer was Oranza’s gloomy prognosis.

“He’s really strong because we have competed against him in the Asian Games and Asian Championships. He can carry that lead until the end,” said the Villasis, Pangasinan native.

From the original 119 riders, the field was reduced to 110 entering the 68.5km Paoay-to-Vigan Stage Two – a short Team Time Trial race.

MPTC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

Eala expects 'different story' in Swiatek rematch

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
Alex Eala is cherishing her precious time to slug it out against the world’s giants, including world No. 2 and reigning...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Sobrang unstoppable&rsquo;: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nitura&rsquo;s offensive prowess

‘Sobrang unstoppable’: La Salle star Canino concedes to Adamson super rookie Nitura’s offensive prowess

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
 Death, taxes, and a Shai Nitura offensive eruption. 
Sports
fbtw
Bataan shocks Muntinlupa in OT thriller

Bataan shocks Muntinlupa in OT thriller

9 hours ago
The Bataan Risers rose from the deathbed and pulled off a magical 77-76 squeaker over the Muntinlupa Cagers in overtime late...
Sports
fbtw
WMPBL to turn pro amid successful maiden season

WMPBL to turn pro amid successful maiden season

9 hours ago
The Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League wrapped up its inaugural Invitational Tournament on Wednesday evening,...
Sports
fbtw
'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus &mdash; Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

'Tour of Luzon' returns after a long hiatus — Know more about this major Philippine cycling race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The fabled Tour of Luzon has kicked off once again on Thursday, after years of being on the shelf. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Anciano, Tambalque triumph

Anciano, Tambalque triumph

49 minutes ago
Rafa Anciano shook off the ghosts of her final-round collapse at Eagle Ridge, displaying remarkable composure to clinch a...
Sports
fbtw

PHLPost launches Olympics stamps

By Evelyn Macairan | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine Postal Corp.  yesterday released two sets of stamps, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Philippine Medalist Stamps and the Festival Stamps, on the second day of the three-day National Philatelic Exhibition...
Sports
fbtw
EJ&rsquo;s dream to inspire

EJ’s dream to inspire

By Joaquin M. Henson | 49 minutes ago
There are now pole vault pits in Laoag, Ilocos Norte and Tagum, Davao del Norte with a third location coming up in the V...
Sports
fbtw
Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

Pinoyliga: CSB, EAC forge finals duel

3 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College, two teams tipped to square off in this year’s NCAA, will face off...
Sports
fbtw
UST&rsquo;s Banagua patterns play after &lsquo;idol&rsquo; Nina Ytang

UST’s Banagua patterns play after ‘idol’ Nina Ytang

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas middle blocker Em Banagua is using her “idol” Nina Ytang as a benchmark for her volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with