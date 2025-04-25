Kazakhs secure first spot in Champs League semis

PLDT’s Savannah Davison tries a shot on the Zhetsyu VC defense in their game last night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

MANILA, Philippines — Zhetsyu VC emphatically shut the door on PLDT’s semifinal hopes with a dominant 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 sweep, becoming the first team to reach the Final Four of the AVC Women’s Volleyball Champions League at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig yesterday.

The Kazakhs showcased a masterclass in power and precision, overwhelming the High Speed Hitters with their superior attacking and airtight net defense. Zhetsyu tallied an imposing 46-33 edge in attacks and a lopsided 12-3 advantage in blocks – figures that underscored the Kazakhs’ total control of the match and extended their undefeated run without dropping a set.

“There’s no secret – we just fight for every ball,” said Tatyana Nikitina, downplaying any notion of magic behind their dominant march to the semifinals.

The 24-year-old opposite hitter powered the Kazakhs with 19 points on 14 attacks, four blocks, and an ace. She spiked her superb all-around performance with six excellent digs and two excellent receptions.

Team captain Karyna Denysova backed her up with a solid 15-point effort, including 13 on attacks and two blocks with six excellent digs.

Yulila Dymar added 11 points and eight excellent digs, while Kristina Anikonova and Valeriya Yakutina chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.

“I’m very happy with the win, but I knew the Philippine team would fight back. After the first set, we expected them to respond, and we were ready for that challenge,” said Zhetsyu head coach Marko Grši?.

“I’m proud of my team – they played very well today, especially on the block. I believe we truly deserved this victory,” he added.

Now riding a three-match sweep streak, the Kazakh side advanced to Saturday’s semifinal, where it will face Nakhon Ratchasima.

Later in the night, Nakhon Ratchasima QminC fended off a spirited challenge from Creamline in the second set before hammering out a 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 victory to clinch the second semifinal berth.