Starhorse-Terrafirma deal fizzles out

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Starhorse Shipping Line’s intended entry in the PBA vice Terrafirma won’t push through anymore, but the pro league is entertaining three other applicants for a new franchise.

“Hindi naka-comply ang Starhorse sa mga requirements natin (PBA) in terms of financials at hindi rin nila maibigay ‘yung hinihingi ng Terrafirma na financials din,” commissioner Willie Marcial reported yesterday.

Starhorse entered into talks to buy the Terrafirma franchise last February. Initial talks went smoothly that both parties announced the looming sale and the shipping company’s debut in Season 50 slated to start in October.

With the sale fizzling out, it’s not immediately known if the Dyip would stay on after the season-ending Philippine Cup and continue their PBA journey.

Starhorse may be out but according to Marcial, there are other companies interested in coming on board.

“Ang maganda lang dito, may tatlong kompanyang gustong sumali. Dalawa sa kanila nagbigay na ng letter of intent at nagpunta na sa opisina para makausap natin,” he said.

Marcial declined to name the prospects or reveal if they wanted to buy an existing franchise and take over an old one just like Starthorse initially planned with Terrafirma or purchase an entirely new one.

Meanwhile, barely having time to shake rust and get a rhythm coming off a 26-day break, Barangay Ginebra takes a major test just two games into its PBA Philippine Cup campaign.

After encountering little resistance from skidding Terrafirma (1-3) in Wednesday’s 101-80 opening romp, the Gin Kings are in for a dogfight against the San Miguel Beermen (2-1) today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Kings and the Beermen play at 7:30 p.m.

